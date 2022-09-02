COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior quarterback Collin Petersen surveys the defense prior to the snap against Horicon/Hustisford at Marshall High School on Thursday, Sept. 1. 

 Ryan Gregory

Last week, Marshall head football coach Matt Kleinheinz felt his team didn't bring the physicality typical of Cardinal football. Marshall suffered a 32-0 loss to Black Hawk/Warren, leaving plenty of question marks as the Cardinals headed into Eastern Suburban Conference play.

Thursday, Sept. 1 at Marshall High School, the Cardinals proved they could still drop the hammer. Up against Horicon/Hustisford, Marshall stormed to a 41-0 victory to get back on track as the conference schedule heats up. 

