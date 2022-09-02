Last week, Marshall head football coach Matt Kleinheinz felt his team didn't bring the physicality typical of Cardinal football. Marshall suffered a 32-0 loss to Black Hawk/Warren, leaving plenty of question marks as the Cardinals headed into Eastern Suburban Conference play.
Thursday, Sept. 1 at Marshall High School, the Cardinals proved they could still drop the hammer. Up against Horicon/Hustisford, Marshall stormed to a 41-0 victory to get back on track as the conference schedule heats up.
"We wanted to establish physicality early," Kleinheinz said. "With both our offensive and defensive play calling, we put ourselves in a position where we would see if we could bring it or not. We wanted to set the tone with physicality and, to the kids credit, they responded."
Marshall received the opening kickoff, so the offense was tasked with setting the tone first. The Cardinals were without standout junior running back Matthew Motl, who injured his knee early in the Black Hawk/Warren loss. Now, the three-man rushing committee of senior quarterback Collin Petersen, senior running back Ramon Campos, and junior running back Brayden Klubertanz had to pick up the slack.
"No one is taking Matthew's workload by themselves," Kleinheinz said. "We have to split it up, divide and conquer. The guys did a really good job and we had some strong blocking up front."
This trio showed early that they were up for the task. All three contributed key runs as the Cardinals marched up the field on the opening drive. Klubertanz delivered Marshall to the one yard line before punching a score in two plays later, giving the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish.
The defense held up its end of the deal, too. The Cardinals forced a quick three-and-out from Horicon/Hustisford's offense, making the MarshFalcons punt from their own endzone. Senior defensive lineman Taylor Michalak made a stellar play, splitting the line and leaping up to block the punt and fall on it at the MarshFalcons' one yard line.
"That was a great play," Kleinheinz said. "We didn't even have a punt block call, that was just a great individual play from a senior leader when we needed it."
Petersen kept it himself on the first play of the ensuing possession to get across the goal line. In a flash, Marshall had doubled its lead. The rout was on.
Horicon/Hustisford just couldn't find an answer against Marshall's defense. It took until midway through the second quarter for it to cross midfield. The MarshFalcons ran sweeps, put men in motion, and even pulled out a few trick plays. Marshall was ready for it all, especially the trick plays as senior linebacker Ramon Campos hauled in a big interception on a halfback pass.
"It was good," Kleinheinz said of the defensive effort. "We managed to keep them behind the sticks which let us pin our ears back. Our linebackers were in a good position to make stops and the defensive line did a great job."
Marshall's defense continued to hand the ball back to the offense. The offense often responded with points. Petersen scored his second rushing touchdown of the game following Campos' interception, making it a 21-0 lead before the first quarter had even ended.
Campos then decided to score one himself. Following yet another Horicon/Hustisford punt, Campos got the give on a read option play up the gut and burst through a few arm tackles on his way to the endzone. Even a blocked extra point couldn't slow Marshall's momentum as the Cardinals took a 27-0 advantage.
While the rushing attack kept the offense afloat, senior receiver Wyatt Jennings deserves his flowers for a job well done in the passing game. He was a reliable target for Petersen over the middle and even caught a tough 50/50 ball as the second quarter neared its end to set Marshall up for one last first half score.
It was Petersen who would cap that drive with another rushing touchdown, his third of the game. After a successful two-point conversion, Marshall took a 35-0 lead into the halftime break.
After spending the third quarter bleeding the clock with a deliberate offensive possession, senior Erik Ayala capped the drive by scoring a touchdown from the one yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The backups handled it from there as the Cardinals cruised to a 41-0 victory. Marshall is now 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Eastern Suburban Conference play with the win.
"It's just good to get your feet back under you," Kleinheinz said. "After last week, some of the kids just needed to see that we are ok. There are going to be games like that every once in awhile. What's done is done. What matters is how you bounce back and they bounced back really well tonight."
Next Friday begins a two-week road stand for Marshall. The Cardinals will pay a visit to Clinton on Friday, Sept. 9 and to rival Waterloo on Friday, Sept. 16.