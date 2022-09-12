Marshall's football team needed a "prove it" game entering week four of the 2022 season. The Cardinals were fresh off of a 41-0 pounding of hapless conference newcomer Horicon/Hustisford. Despite being the conference's reigning champion, the Cardinals still needed to show they could hang with the big dogs.
Clinton provided an opportunity to do so as Marshall hit the road to take on the Cougars on Friday, Sept. 9. The Cougars returned plenty of talent from a solid team last year, but they still couldn't hang with the class of the conference. Marshall earned a gritty 20-18 victory to remain undefeated in conference play.
Marshall didn't complete a pass in the win, despite four attempts from senior quarterback Collin Petersen. Instead, it was junior running back Brayden Klubertanz who stole the show.
Klubertanz was forced into the limelight after junior running back Matthew Motl was injured in Marshall's loss to Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.). After finding his footing in a secondary role last week, he blossomed against Clinton. He carried 12 times for 157 yards and two scores to pace the Cardinals' offense.
The first of Klubertanz's touchdowns was a big one. Midway through the first quarter, he broke one for 67 yards, gashing the Clinton defense and delivering his team the early advantage. Marshall opted to go for a two-point conversion but failed, leaving it with a 6-0 lead.
The Cardinals would earn that point back on their ensuing offensive possession. With seconds remaining in the first quarter, Petersen punctuated a Marshall drive with a touchdown. This time, the Cardinals converted on the two-point conversion to make it a 14-0 lead as the game bled into the second quarter.
Neither team could find any footing in the second quarter. Clinton had a pair of strong looking drives fizzle out in that first half. It was both a testament to Marshall's defensive effort and a sign of what was to come in the second half after the Cougars made some adjustments.
Clinton struck first in the second half as senior DJ Vernon took one in from 11 yards out. Marshall repaid the favor on two-point conversions and stuffed the Cougars, leaving the score at 14-6 in favor of the Cardinals.
That score persisted until the fourth quarter. Clinton nailed its second touchdown of the game up early in the fourth, handing the ball back to the Cardinals with a slim 14-12 advantage after another failed two-point conversion.
Marshall was working on draining the clock with just under ten minutes to play when disaster struck. The Cardinals coughed up the ball. The fumble was recovered by Clinton, breathing life back into the Cougars' sideline. Clinton drove right down the field and scored once again. The Cougars still couldn't convert a two-point conversion, but they did hold a slim 18-14 lead.
Klubertanz took it upon himself to deliver his Cardinals from the tough situation. He broke his second major touchdown run of the game, this time for 57 yards, to restore Marshall's lead to 20-18 after a failed extra point attempt. Four minutes on the clock wasn't enough for Clinton to respond. Marshall's defense forced a turnover on downs, solidifying the hard-fought victory.
On top of being the team's driving force on offense, Klubertanz also led the team in tackles with nine and forced a fumble. Both Petersen and senior linebacker Ramon Campos contributed eight tackles, as well.
With the win, Marshall improves to 2-0 in conference play and a 3-1 overall record. The Cardinals are one of just two undefeated teams in the Eastern Suburban Conference standings, joining Markesan.
The road gets no easier for Marshall now as it is slated to take on rival Waterloo on the road on Friday, Sept. 16. The Pirates' offense has been devastating all season and should be a mighty challenge for the Cardinals.