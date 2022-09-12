Marshall's football team needed a "prove it" game entering week four of the 2022 season. The Cardinals were fresh off of a 41-0 pounding of hapless conference newcomer Horicon/Hustisford. Despite being the conference's reigning champion, the Cardinals still needed to show they could hang with the big dogs.

Clinton provided an opportunity to do so as Marshall hit the road to take on the Cougars on Friday, Sept. 9. The Cougars returned plenty of talent from a solid team last year, but they still couldn't hang with the class of the conference. Marshall earned a gritty 20-18 victory to remain undefeated in conference play.