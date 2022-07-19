The Marshall football team has long prided itself on outworking opponents. This pursuit of excellence was truly on display at DeForest High School on Wednesday, July 13. There, the Cardinals worked their way to 1st place in the 10th annual King of the Trenches competition.

King of the Trenches is an open challenge for area linemen, tight ends, and fullbacks to prove their power. Over 36 area high schools and more than 1,200 athletes have participated in the event in the past 10 years. This year, Marshall’s competition included Columbus, Aurora Christian, Wisconsin Dells, Stoughton, DeForest, Sun Prairie West, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wauzeka-Steuben, Racine St. Catherine, Darlington, Beaver Dam, Omro, New Holstein, Mishicot, Racine Park, and Ozaukee.

