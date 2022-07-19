The Marshall football team has long prided itself on outworking opponents. This pursuit of excellence was truly on display at DeForest High School on Wednesday, July 13. There, the Cardinals worked their way to 1st place in the 10th annual King of the Trenches competition.
King of the Trenches is an open challenge for area linemen, tight ends, and fullbacks to prove their power. Over 36 area high schools and more than 1,200 athletes have participated in the event in the past 10 years. This year, Marshall’s competition included Columbus, Aurora Christian, Wisconsin Dells, Stoughton, DeForest, Sun Prairie West, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wauzeka-Steuben, Racine St. Catherine, Darlington, Beaver Dam, Omro, New Holstein, Mishicot, Racine Park, and Ozaukee.
The competition boils down to ten different events: feats of strength, kings pull, 5-man sled push, agility obstacle course, lineman agility relay, tire flip relay, wheel barrow ride, team ties, ultimate obstacle course, and 1-man sled push.
Teams are awarded 10 points for 1st place, 9 for 2nd, 8 for 3rd, and so on. In total, Marshall won three of the 10 events and added two more 2nd place finishes to earn a final score of 74, outpacing Columbus’ score of 72.5 to take home the trophy.
Marshall took 1st in the 5-man sled push, tire flip relay, and 1-man sled push. In the 5-man sled push, the Cardinals combined to put up a blazing time of 32.43 seconds, barely outpacing Racine St. Catherine’s time of 32.76 to take home 1st.
No one was even close to the Cardinals in the tire flip relay, however. Marshall sped to a final time of 3:04.72, finishing more than five seconds before Columbus in 2nd place. The 1-man sled push was another runaway victory as Marshall’s time of 1:05.62 was more than four second faster than Columbus in 2nd.
The Cardinals also earned 2nd place in the agility obstacle course and the ultimate obstacle course, showing they were nimble just as much as they were powerfull. Marshall’s time of 3:39 in the agility obstacle course was 10 seconds behind Columbus in 1st. A time of 3:26 in the ultimate obstacle course wasn’t enough to catch a stellar performance from Stoughton, which put up a time of 3:09.
In addition to these top finishes, Marshall wrapped up 1st place thanks to 4th place finishes in the wheell barrow ride and the team ties as well as 5th place finishes in the feats of strength and the lineman agility relay. The one event the Cardinals did not score in was the Kings Pull.
This is Marshall’s first victory in the event, dethroning reigning champion Stoughton. With the fall coming up quickly, this victory is a sign that the Cardinals should be in good shape once the high school season rolls around.