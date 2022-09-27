The Marshall football team is defending its Eastern Suburban Conference title in style thus far in 2022. The Cardinals have been dominant, winning three of their first four conference games by more than 40 points. A home matchup with Dodgeland on Friday, Sept. 23 proved to be the most dominant yet.
Marshall hung a season-high 62 points on the Trojans while allowing a garbage time touchdown to win 62-6, a 56-point margin of victory. This replaces last week's 42-0 dismantling of Waterloo as the Cardinals largest margin of victory.
Dodgeland entered the game as a massive underdog and the conference's sole remaining winless team. From the jump, Marshall made it clear that the Trojans would not find their first win that night, either.
Less than three minutes into the game, Marshall senior running back Ramon Campos got the scoring party started with a 23-yard scamper for a score. Dodgeland, to its credit, was piecing a nice drive together on the ensuing possession before disaster struck.
The Trojans fumbled, and junior defensive lineman Peyton Gundelach scooped and scored from 59 yards out. Gundelach missed the early portion of the season with an injury, but his return has already made an obvious impact.
Speaking of recently injured Cardinals, junior running back Matthew Motl continued his triumphant return to the gridiron on Friday. His first and only score of the game came with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. He punched in a run from 19 yards out to make it an early 20-0 lead.
The offense was even more explosive in the second quarter, thanks to senior quarterback Collin Petersen. Marshall's run-heavy offense typically doesn't ask much of him, but Petersen seems to always take advantage of his opportunities.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Petersen dotted a passing touchdown to big Peyton Kleinheinz for a 30-yard score. On Marshall's next drive, Petersen showed some love to his other big receiver, senior Wyatt Jennings. Marshall opted to go for two on Jennings' touchdown to make it a clean 35-0 lead and start the running clock.
Still, Marshall's offense wasn't done. Junior running back Brayden Klubertanz got in on the scoring fun next with a 23-yard scamper. A quick turnover gave Marshall another chance to score before the half. Perhaps the most memorable touchdown of the game came with just seven seconds left in the first half.
Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz opted to stick standout senior offensive and defensive lineman Taylor Michalak in the backfield. The 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. bruiser didn't disappoint as he rumbled seven yards into the endzone to give his Cardinals a 49-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
Marshall's second unit handled the game from that point on. Freshman Carter Pettit broke a 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and sophomore Bowe Meyer ripped off a 59-yard score midway through the fourth quarter to bump Marshall's final point total to 62.
Dodgeland stole a score early in the fourth quarter, but obviously no comeback was on the horizon. Marshall snagged the impressive victory to improve to 4-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall. Dodgeland is left wanting for its first win of the year at a 0-6 mark.
Marshall spread the love on offense as nine different Cardinals recorded carries, and no one had more than three carries. Six of those nine player scored rushing touchdowns. As a team, Marshall only needed 13 carries to pick up 217 yards, an average of 16.7 yards per carry.
Petersen had one of his best games of the year, completing seven of his 12 pass attempts for 135 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jennings was the top target with three catches for 56 yards and a score.
The Cardinals were stellar defensively as well, allowing 181 total yards (53 pass, 128 rush). The Cardinals held Dodgeland ballcarriers to just 2.8 yards per carry and the Trojans only completed three of their 11 passing attempts.
Next up, Marshall will hit the road to take on Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 30. Cambridge is one of two teams with only one conference win to this point of the season and allowed Waterloo to have one of its best offensive performances this millennium.