The Marshall football team is defending its Eastern Suburban Conference title in style thus far in 2022. The Cardinals have been dominant, winning three of their first four conference games by more than 40 points. A home matchup with Dodgeland on Friday, Sept. 23 proved to be the most dominant yet.

Marshall hung a season-high 62 points on the Trojans while allowing a garbage time touchdown to win 62-6, a 56-point margin of victory. This replaces last week's 42-0 dismantling of Waterloo as the Cardinals largest margin of victory.

