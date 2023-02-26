The Marshall girls basketball team's journey through the 2023 WIAA state tournament took an incredibly difficult turn in the regional semifinal round. After the No. 8 seeded Cardinals took down No. 9 seed Waterloo in the tournament's opening round, their next test was a doozie, a face-off with No. 1 seed New Glarus.
The Glarner Knights, a Capitol - South conference rival, were one of just four teams in the state of Wisconsin to finish the 2022-23 regular season undefeated, a perfect 24-0. New Glarus' impressive record included a 10-0 mark in conference play, earning it back-to-back Capitol - South titles.
Marshall lost both prior matchups with the Glarner Knights, 75-37 at home and 71-38 in the final game of the regular season at New Glarus. That second matchup took place just a week before the two met again with the season on the line.
In the regional semifinal at New Glarus High School on Friday, Feb. 24, five Glarner Knights scored in the double digits as New Glarus won, 81-49. New Glarus started the game hot, leading 42-17 by halftime.
Junior Lindsey Schadewalt, the defending Capitol - South conference Player of the Year, tied with senior teammate Alex Atwell for both the team and game high in scoring with 18 each. Sophomore Elle Lancaster pitched in 16, senior Grace Nommensen added 13, and sophomore Payton Schneider scored 10.
Marshall seniors Halle Weisensel and Kaitlin Jesberger led the Cardinals in scoring, both contributing 12 points. Both Weisensel and Jesberger knocked down two three point shots each to help their point total. Additionally, sophomore Kierstin Hoel scored eight points and senior Allie Rateike had seven.
The loss brings an end to Marshall's season, its first under head coach Dan Nickel. The Cardinals finish 2022-23 with a 12-14 overall record, which includes a third place finish in the final Capitol - South conference standings with a 5-5 mark.
Marshall will be hit hard by graduation this offseason, as the loss brought an end to the high school playing career of the Cardinals' six-player senior class of 2023. The group includes Lizzy Yanke, Kaitlin Jesberger, Allie Rateike, Halle Weisensel, Andrea Santacruz, and Kaylee Campbell. They reached great heights in their four years as Cardinals, including Capitol - South conference championships and regional championships in both 2020 and 2021.
Rateike, the team's lone returning first team all-conference selection this season, led the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game. She was followed closely by Weisensel at a 10.8 points average. Weisensel was also the team's leader in rebounds per game with 6.1.
Junior guard Wynn Held headlines Marshall's returning crop of talent for next season. She averaged 8.9 points and a team-high four assists this season. Also set to return for 2023-24 is sophomore starter Kierstin Hoel, breakout sharpshooter Makayla Nemec, and bench contributor Sydney Stuntebeck.