The Marshall girls basketball team's journey through the 2023 WIAA state tournament took an incredibly difficult turn in the regional semifinal round. After the No. 8 seeded Cardinals took down No. 9 seed Waterloo in the tournament's opening round, their next test was a doozie, a face-off with No. 1 seed New Glarus.

HALLE WEISENSEL

Marshall senior Halle Weisensel tied for the team high in scoring with 12 points in a road loss to New Glarus in a WIAA regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Glarner Knights, a Capitol - South conference rival, were one of just four teams in the state of Wisconsin to finish the 2022-23 regular season undefeated, a perfect 24-0. New Glarus' impressive record included a 10-0 mark in conference play, earning it back-to-back Capitol - South titles.

KAITLIN JESBERGER

Marshall senior Kaitlin Jesberger tied for the team high in scoring with 12 points in a road regional semifinal loss to New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 24.

GBB: NEW GLARUS 81, MARSHALL 49

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 W. Held 1 0 0-0 2
3 K. Jesberger 2 2 2-3 12
4 S. Stuntebeck 1 0 0-0 2
10 A. Rateike 1 1 2-4 7
12 H. Weisensel 1 2 4-4 12
14 A. Santacruz 0 0 2-2 2
21 L. Lopez 1 0 0-1 2
22 P. Hill 1 0 0-0 2
23 K. Hoel 2 0 4-7 8
TOTALS - 10 5 14-21 49
NEW GLARUS
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
14 E. Lancaster 5 2 0-0 16
15 A. Atwell 6 1 4-5 18
20 G. Nommensen 6 0 1-2 13
22 P. Schneider 3 0 4-6 10
23 L. Schadewalt 4 2 4-4 18
24 J. Runde 1 0 0-0 2
25 B. Brenkman 0 1 0-1 3
TOTALS - 25 6 13-18 81

Tags