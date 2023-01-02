Marshall's girls basketball team took advantage of the time off for winter break to challenge itself. The Cardinals made the short trip over to Dodgeland for a two-day tournament on both Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. They would fall to Mishicot in their first game, 45-32, but bounced back the following day to beat host Dodgeland, 66-32. 

KIERSTIN HOEL

Marshall sophomore Kierstin Hoel helped Marshall to a win over Dodgeland at the Dodgeland Winter Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28. 

Defense was the name of the game in Marshall's first matchup against Mishicot. The Cardinals held the Indians to just 17 points in the first half but only managed 14 themselves. Mishicot would outscore Marshall 28-18 down the stretch to come away with the 13-point victory. 

HALLE WEISENSEL
Buy Now

Marshall senior guard Halle Weisensel scored a season-high 20 points in a win over Dodgeland on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

GBB: MISHICOT 45, MARSHALL 32

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 1 0 0-0 2
3 K. Jesberger 0 0 0-2 0
10 A. Rateike 5 0 5-6 17
11 K. Weisensel 1 0 0-0 2
12 H. Weisensel 2 0 3-6 7
23 K. Hoel 1 0 2-3 4
TOTALS - 11 0 10-17 32
MISHICOT
10 K. Tulachka 4 0 4-4 12
20 J. Koeppel 5 0 6-6 16
22 C. Stodola 1 0 0-0 2
24 G. Willems 3 0 2-2 8
34 C. Moyle 2 1 0-0 7
TOTALS - 15 1 12-12 45

GBB: MARSHALL 66, DODGELAND 32

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 1 0 0-0 2
3 K. Jesberger 0 0 0-2 0
4 S. Stuntebeck 1 0 0-0 2
5 E. Rateike 0 1 0-0 3
10 A. Rateike 5 0 0-0 10
11 K. Weisensel 1 1 0-0 5
12 H. Weisensel 5 2 4-4 20
15 M. Nemec 2 1 0-0 7
23 K. Hoel 6 0 3-4 15
25 L. Browne 0 0 0-2 0
33 K. Campbell 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 22 5 7-12 66
DODGELAND
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
12 M. Kohn - - - 14
20 M. Peplinski - - - 5
23 E. Carpenter - - - 8
30 B. Firari - - - 5
TOTALS - - - - 32

Tags