Marshall's girls basketball team took advantage of the time off for winter break to challenge itself. The Cardinals made the short trip over to Dodgeland for a two-day tournament on both Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. They would fall to Mishicot in their first game, 45-32, but bounced back the following day to beat host Dodgeland, 66-32.
Defense was the name of the game in Marshall's first matchup against Mishicot. The Cardinals held the Indians to just 17 points in the first half but only managed 14 themselves. Mishicot would outscore Marshall 28-18 down the stretch to come away with the 13-point victory.
It was a brutal day shooting the basketball for the Cardinals as they missed all 22 three point attempts. Senior guard Allie Rateike led Marshall's scoring charge with 17 points, followed by fellow senior Halle Weisensel with seven and sophomore Kierstin Hoel with four. Senior Kaitlin Jesberger led the team in rebounds with seven.
The following day against Dodgeland was an entirely different story. Marshall dominated from the beginning, jumping out to a 40-11 lead by the time halftime rolled around. The Cardinals were able to utilize their entire bench and still won the second half, 26-21, for a big 66-32 victory.
Weisensel led the way this time around with a season-high 20 points. Hoel wasn't far behind with 15 and Rateike had 10. Hoel also wowed on the defensive side of the ball with a whopping eight steals.
With this tournament behind it, Marshall now turns its attention to the Capitol - South conference slate. The journey begins with a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Jan. 5, followed by home games with Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Belleville on Friday, Jan. 13.