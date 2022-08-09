CORTNEY CHECKY (copy)
Buy Now

Marshall’s Cortney Checky, now a senior, goes to hit a serve against Waterloo on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. She returns for the Cardinals this season.

 Sadye Ring

High school sports are about to make their long-awaited return to the Marshall community. The Cardinals are gearing up for a thrilling fall of football, volleyball, and cross country. To further raise excitement levels, here are three can’t-miss games for all three sports this season.

FOOTBALL