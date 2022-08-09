High school sports are about to make their long-awaited return to the Marshall community. The Cardinals are gearing up for a thrilling fall of football, volleyball, and cross country. To further raise excitement levels, here are three can’t-miss games for all three sports this season.
FOOTBALL
Top spot: at Waterloo on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 pm
This rivalry has always been a big draw for both the Marshall and Waterloo communities, but it’s taken on more of a competitive edge recently. Marshall hasn’t lost to Waterloo since 2017, but that trend nearly ended last season.
Fueled by a stellar class of 2024, Waterloo came to play, challenging the Cardinals but ultimately losing 15-14. Marshall went on to finish the regular season undefeated to claim an Eastern Suburban Conference championship.
Now, plenty of prime contributors from Marshall’s squad have graduated while Waterloo looks reloaded. The ensuing coaching battle between Marshall’s Matt Kleinheinz and new Waterloo head coach Joe Jaehnke will be one to watch.
Runner-up: vs. Markesan on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 pm
It’s not often that high school teams get to participate in conference championship games, but Marshall and Markesan came as close to one as possible last year.
The Cardinals and Hornets met in the final game of the regular season last year, both with undefeated records and with the conference title on the line. Fueled by a 21-point second quarter, Marshall put away a 33-22 victory to claim a conference crown.
The Hornets will be out for revenge this season, and they will certainly have the means to do it. Markesan is a run-first team, and every player that recorded a carry in that game returns this season. The two squads will again meet in the final game of the regular season, this time at Marshall High School. Will a conference title be on the line as well?
Honorable mention: vs. Black Hawk/Warren on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 pm
This is just Marshall’s second game of the year, but it serves as a barometer for how the season will go. Black Hawk/Warren is one of Division 7’s best teams. It made three straight trips to Camp Randall for the WIAA state finals from 2017-19, winning twice.
As a Division 5 school, Marshall has the advantage in numbers. But, Black Hawk/Warren won’t go down easily. The Cardinals earned a 28-14 win on the road last season, and now get Black Hawk/Warren at home for the rematch.
VOLLEYBALL
Top spot: vs. Waterloo on Thursday, Sept. 8
Marshall’s most bitter rival has proven to be one of the area’s better volleyball programs in the past decade. The Pirates have won four straight Capitol — South Conference championships and have been to the state tournament three times since 2017. The Cardinals haven’t beaten the Pirates since 2016.
The Cardinals get two shots at the Pirates this regular season, and this home matchup with their rival comes as just their second conference game of the year.
Runner-up: vs. Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 27
Belleville was the one team to steal a win from eventual conference champion Waterloo last season. Before they could shock the league, though, Marshall brought its A-game in an early season battle and earned a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats. The win was one of Marshall’s two conference victories on the year.
No matter the record in the standings or who has the momentum entering the game, these two squads always seem to have an even battle until the very end. This home game will be Marshall’s second shot at Belleville in the 2022 regular season.
Honorable mention: Rio Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Top spot: Dana Waddell Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 pm
Marshall has turned the Dana Waddell Invitational in both cross country and track & field into a spectacle every fall and spring. This season will be no different. The meet is just Marshall’s fourth of the season and will serve as a true test of where the team is at as some of the area’s best teams will come to Marshall High School.
Runner-up: Capitol Conference Meet at Wisconsin Heights on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 am
As is the case every fall, the conference meet is what every Capitol — South team has its eyes on. A journey over to Wisconsin Heights High School will be the culmination of a season of hard work as the Cardinals will race against familiar foes for the chance to hoist a conference crown.
Honorable Mention: Deerfield/Cambridge Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 4 pm