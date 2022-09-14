Marshall High School's Dana Waddell Invitational has become a can't-miss event in both track and cross country in the area. Tuesday, Sept. 13 marked another edition of the cross country edition of the race as the Cardinals hosted 11 other area teams for the event.
In addition to Marshall, Deerfield/Cambridge, Dodgeland, Darlington, East Troy, Lake Mills, New Glarus/Monticello, Pardeeville, Waterloo, Westby, Whitewater, and Wisconsin Dells were in attendance.
Neither the boys nor girls placed as a team as neither side had the necessary five varsity runners.
Wisconsin Dells was the top team in the boys race with 109 team points, followed by a tie for second place between Darlington and Whitewater with 115 each. Darlington was named the technical second place team with a better 1-5 split. New Glarus/Monticello senior Tom Nelson won the race with his time of 16:30.16.
While the boys didn't place as a team, that didn't stop junior Jaxon Hornby from continuing his stellar start to the 2022 season. He raced to a time of 17:44.78 to finish eighth overall.
Marshall's next-fastest finisher was Christopher Gamon-Garcia in 66th with a time of 21:52.96. He was followed by junior Miles Zimmerman with his time of 22:06.03 for 71st position and freshman Anthony Gonzalez's time of 25:36.96 to take 78th.
In the girls' race, New Glarus/Monticello took the top spot with 45 team points. Deerfield/Cambridge took second with 62 team points and Westby narrowly edged out Darlington for third with 74. Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac won the event with a time of 19:11.38.
Promising Marshall freshman Madalyn Weyh put up the Cardinals' fastest time of the day, a 24:45.23 to take 52nd overall. Junior Isabella Hellenbrand and senior Ellie Hinkle finished back-to-back a few minutes later. Hellenbrand put up a time of 30:12.08 to finish 68th and Hinkle ran a 31:08.64 to finish 69th.
Following Tuesday, Marshall will now be on the road for the remainder of the season. Next up, the Cardinals will close out this week with an invitational at Rio on Friday, Sept. 16. Next week, Marshall has only one meet, an invitational at Westfield on Thursday, Sept. 22.