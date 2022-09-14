Marshall High School's Dana Waddell Invitational has become a can't-miss event in both track and cross country in the area. Tuesday, Sept. 13 marked another edition of the cross country edition of the race as the Cardinals hosted 11 other area teams for the event.

In addition to Marshall, Deerfield/Cambridge, Dodgeland, Darlington, East Troy, Lake Mills, New Glarus/Monticello, Pardeeville, Waterloo, Westby, Whitewater, and Wisconsin Dells were in attendance.

JAXON HORNBY
Buy Now

Marshall junior Jaxon Hornby runs in the Dana Waddell invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He finished eighth in the boys race.
ISABELLA HELLENBRAND
Buy Now

Marshall junior Isabella Hellenbrand runs at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Tags