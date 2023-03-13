The 2022-23 girls basketball season was Dan Nickel's first as the leader of Marshall High School. His transition into the position was eased thanks to a wealth of returning experience. The Cardinals were able to tread water, finishing  5-5 in the Capitol - South for third place in the final standings with a 12-14 overall record to end the year.

Three veteran guards in particular caught the eye of the Capitol - South conference coaches. Senior Allie Ratieke repeated as a first team all-conference selection, junior Wynn Held upped her recognition to second team, and senior Halle Weisensel earned another honorable mention nod.

ALLIE RATEIKE
Buy Now

Marshall senior Allie Rateike was named first team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.
WYNN HELD

Marshall junior Wynn Held was named second team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.
HALLE WEISENSEL
Buy Now

Marshall senior guard Halle Weisensel was named honorable mention all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.

Tags