The 2022-23 girls basketball season was Dan Nickel's first as the leader of Marshall High School. His transition into the position was eased thanks to a wealth of returning experience. The Cardinals were able to tread water, finishing 5-5 in the Capitol - South for third place in the final standings with a 12-14 overall record to end the year.
Three veteran guards in particular caught the eye of the Capitol - South conference coaches. Senior Allie Ratieke repeated as a first team all-conference selection, junior Wynn Held upped her recognition to second team, and senior Halle Weisensel earned another honorable mention nod.
Allie Rateike, senior, first team all-conference
Rateike entered this season as one of the conference's best players, one of only two returning first team all-conference selections. She backed up her stellar junior season with another strong one as a senior in 2022-23.
She led the team in scoring with an average of 13.6 points per game. Her shooting proved to be a true difference maker as she led the squad in made three pointers with 51. To top it off, she also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
Ratieke surpassed 20 points five separate times in 2022-23, but no game stood out more than a home loss to Poynette in late January. She caught absolute fire, nailing a season-high seven three pointers for her season-high in scoring with 29. Her consistency was an important aspect of Marshall's success this season as she scored less than 10 points only seven times.
Wynn Held, junior, second team all-conference
Held was one of the fastest players in the Capitol - South this season, and it showed up in her driving ability. She finished third on the team with an average of 8.7 points per game, many of which came on the fast break as she routinely beat everyone else down the court.
Her scoring highlight of the season came in just the second game of the season, an impressive win over Watertown Luther Prep. Held caught fire from deep, nailing four three pointers for a game-high 21 points, which would also be her season high.
Held also filled the role of point guard for the Cardinals this season. Her dangerous driving ability opened the door for outlet passes, which she took advantage of to lead the team with 4.2 assists per game. Held also snagged 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Despite only being 5-foot-5, Weisensel has established herself as one of the conference's best rebounders for the past two seasons. She led the team with an average of six per game this season.
Her abilities on the court don't end there, though. Weisensel finished second on the team in scoring with an average of 10.8 per game. She led the team in made free throws with 71 and was also second in made three pointers with 32.
Weisensel's best game scoring the ball came in a non-conference win over Clinton. She knocked down four three pointers, the most she hit in a game all season, for a season-high 22 points.
--
2022-23 Capitol - South girls basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Lindsey Schadewalt, junior, New Glarus
Brooke Stenklyft, sophomore, Cambridge
Allie Rateike, senior, Marshall
Alex Atwell, senior, New Glarus
Maddi DeSmet, sophomore, Belleville
SECOND TEAM
Brenna Huebner, junior, Waterloo
Saveea Freeland, junior, Cambridge
Wynn Held, junior, Marshall
Grace Nommensen, senior, New Glarus
Keera Payne, senior, Wisconsin Heights
HONORABLE MENTION
Halle Weisensel, senior, Marshall
Elle Lancaster, sophomore, New Glarus
Julia Asik, senior, Waterloo
Toria DeVoe, freshman, Belleville
Isabella Brenkman, junior, New Glarus
Ava Jaehnke, senior, Waterloo
Emily VanRiper, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Capitol - South conference champion: New Glarus
Capitol - South conference Player of the Year: Lindsey Schadewalt, New Glarus