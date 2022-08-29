Taylor Michalak Turner Cobb
Marshall senior Taylor Michalak (73) and sophomore Turner Cobb (67) block during first half action against Johnson Creek on Thursday in Johnson Creek. The Cardinals generated 340 rushing yards including five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory.

 Kevin Wilson

Last week, Marshall junior running back and linebacker Matthew Motl was the driving force behind a season-opening victory over Johnson Creek. Life proved to be much tougher without him in the Cardinals' matchup with Black Hawk/Warren at home on Friday, Aug. 26.

Motl left the game midway through the first quarter with a leg injury. As a major contributor on both sides of the ball, things got out of hand quickly for Marshall. The Warriors of Black Hawk/Warren scored eight points in every quarter, eventually winning 32-0. This is the first time Marshall has been held scoreless since 2019.