Marshall senior Taylor Michalak (73) and sophomore Turner Cobb (67) block during first half action against Johnson Creek on Thursday in Johnson Creek. The Cardinals generated 340 rushing yards including five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory.
Last week, Marshall junior running back and linebacker Matthew Motl was the driving force behind a season-opening victory over Johnson Creek. Life proved to be much tougher without him in the Cardinals' matchup with Black Hawk/Warren at home on Friday, Aug. 26.
Motl left the game midway through the first quarter with a leg injury. As a major contributor on both sides of the ball, things got out of hand quickly for Marshall. The Warriors of Black Hawk/Warren scored eight points in every quarter, eventually winning 32-0. This is the first time Marshall has been held scoreless since 2019.
In fairness to Marshall, the Warriors are one of Division 7's best teams. They won a state title in 2019 and are frequent WIAA playoff participants. Black Hawk/Warren makes its money in the ground game, and that was certainly true on Friday.
Five Warriors ran the ball for a combined 325 yards on the Marshall defense. Senior running back Landen Mahoney was chief among them, turning his 11 carries into 110 yards and two scores. Fellow senior back Lucas Milz was no slouch, either, carrying 11 times for 102 yards and a score.
Senior quarterback Reed McNutt also contributed to the rushing totals, keeping just four times but gaining a whopping 88 yards and a touchdown. McNutt only attempted six passes on the day. He completed four of them for 44 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Black Hawk/Warren's two first half touchdowns were both backbreakers for Marshall. The first was a 52 yard scamper from Milz in the first quarter and the second as a 79 yard keeper from McNutt. The Warriors led 16-0 heading into the half, and Mahoney took it from there. He scored touchdowns of 15 and 28 yards in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, to ice the game.
Despite the injury, Motl still led the Cardinals in rushing yards with 21. With the rushing attack severely damaged, the responsibility for offensive production fell on the shoulders of senior quarterback Collin Petersen.
Typically, he isn't asked to throw the ball much. On Friday, he attempted 19 passes. He completed 10 of them for 121 yards for no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 14 times but only picked up 16 yards as the Warriors' defense keyed in on him.
Senior receiver Wyatt Jennings led the receiving efforts, catching six passes for 76 yards. Seniors Peyton Kleinheinz and Ramon Campos each caught two passes, as well.
Petersen's influence on the game extended into the defensive side of things as he led the Cardinals in total tackles with seven. Campos also contributed six and Kleinheinz forced a fumble.
With the loss, Marshall drops to 1-1 on the year. As for the status of Motl, Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said he will be re-evaluated this week to determine the most appropriate treatment plan. There is currently no timetable for his return to the gridiron.
The rest of the Cardinals will have to pick up the slack as Eastern Suburban Conference play is set to begin. Marshall will play their second "Thursday" game of the season, hosting Horicon/Hustisford on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Marshall High School.
The MarshFalcons enter the game 0-2. In fact, they haven't won a game since 2020. Horicon/Hustisford was the victim in two blowouts losses to start the season, 53-7 to Lomira in week one and 58-0 to Mayville last week.