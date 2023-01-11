Tuesday, Jan. 10 has been an important date on Marshall's girls basketball schedule all season. The game marked a home matchup with Capitol - South rival Cambridge. Beyond being a pivotal conference matchup, the game marked the return of former head coach Doug Pickarts, now the leader of the Bluejays.
Pickarts spent three seasons as head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2021. He won 56 games in that timeframe, including two undefeated conference championships and two regional titles.
"I had three great years here," Pickarts said. "Dan (Nickel) has done a great job since. We still have a great relationship and I consider him a good friend. I also have so much respect for the Marshall players. They're competitive, coachable kids. It was a great game that could have gone either way. It's hard to coach against them. I love them, but I'm also highly competitive and wanted to win. I have great memories here, but tonight was about putting my emotions aside and focusing on my girls and helping them get a big conference win."
Picked to be two of the conference's top teams this season, this showdown between Marshall and Cambridge had more on the line than just sentimental homecomings. In a back-and-forth contest, the Bluejays got the right bounces and hit the right shots late to hang on for a 51-50 victory.
"Our girls worked really hard," Marshall head coach Dan Nickel said. "Losing this game wasn't an issue of effort. There were a couple of 50/50 chances in key moments that just barely got away from us. We got the looks we needed to down the stretch, that's about all you can ask for."
Marshall came into this game with a significant size disadvantage. Cambridge's dangerous duo of sophomore Brooke Stenklyft and junior Saveea Freeland clocked in at 6-foot and 5-foot-10, respectively. Marshall's answer was simple: use speed.
The Cardinals did a good job of swarming ball handlers, crashing the defensive boards, and kicking the ball out for transition offense. Marshall junior speedster Wynn Held was a primary beneficiary of this. She knocked in a pair of early three point shots as the two teams started off with an 11-11 tie.
Marshall was able to pull away thanks to further emphasis on the fast break. Held laid in two easy buckets and sophomore Kierstin Hoel added a third. A three point shot from senior guard Allie Rateike made it a 9-2 run which pushed the Cardinals to a 26-22 halftime lead.
While Held was Marshall's offensive lifeblood in the first half, senior Halle Weisensel picked up that responsibility in the second. She banged home a three point shot and buried a subsequent layup as the Cardinals started the second half on a 9-2 run for a 33-24 lead.
Then, something clicked for Cambridge. The Bluejays had hardly used the post in the first half, but they started hammering it after falling behind by nine points. Stenklyft, Freeland, and senior Kayla Roidt made an emphasis of positioning themselves on the block.
This new gameplan paid immediate dividends. Cambridge erupted into a 10-0 run with every point coming from a layup or free throw to retake the lead, 34-33.
Weisensel attempted to keep her Cardinals in the game. She buried a jumper and yet another three point shot as Marshall clawed to stay in it, retaking a 42-41 lead. Cambridge just wouldn't be denied in the paint as one of Cambridge's big three got a bucket seemingly every time down the court.
Trailing 48-46, Freeland came up huge for the Bluejays with a three point bucket with about two minutes left to play to retake the lead. Roidt would soon add a wide open bucket off of an inbounds play to boost that lead to 51-48.
Weisensel would again show up in the clutch. She knocked down a pair of bonus free throws to cut the deficit down to 51-50. Marshall tried desperately to get that go-ahead bucket and got three tries at it.
The first two attempts were well-planned half court offense plays which resulted in a layup attempt and a shot from the right short corner. Both missed. The final was a last second, half court heave as time expired. Stenklyft got a hand on it and ensured a win for her Bluejays, 51-50.
Held led Marshall in scoring on the game with 18, followed by Weisensel with 15 and Rateike with 10. Freeland led all scorers with 20. Stenklyft put up 17 of her own and Roidt finished with nine.
The loss is Marshall's first in Capitol - South competition this year, knocking them down to 1-1 in conference play and 7-7 overall. Cambridge now joins New Glarus in a tie atop the conference with a 2-0 record and improves to 8-5 overall.
Conference play continues for Marshall on Friday, Jan. 13 as it will host Belleville. Next week, the Cardinals' home stand continues with a non-conference challenge from Clinton on Monday, Jan. 16. They'll follow that with another tough conference matchup, this time against New Glarus at home on Thursday, Jan. 19.