HALLE WEISENSEL
Marshall senior guard Halle Weisensel scored 12 of her 15 total points in the second half of a 51-50 home loss to Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

 Ryan Gregory

Tuesday, Jan. 10 has been an important date on Marshall's girls basketball schedule all season. The game marked a home matchup with Capitol - South rival Cambridge. Beyond being a pivotal conference matchup, the game marked the return of former head coach Doug Pickarts, now the leader of the Bluejays.

Pickarts spent three seasons as head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 to 2021. He won 56 games in that timeframe, including two undefeated conference championships and two regional titles.

DAN NICKEL, DOUG PICKARTS
Marshall head coach Dan Nickel (left) and Cambridge head coach Doug Pickarts (right) share a conversation following their head-to-head matchup at Marshall High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
WYNN HELD
Marshall junior guard Wynn Held led the Cardinals in scoring with 18 points in an eventual 51-50 loss at home to Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
KIERSTIN HOEL
Marshall sophomore Kierstin Hoel drives the lane in a home loss to Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

GBB: CAMBRIDGE 51, MARSHALL 50

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 6 2 0-2 18
3 K. Jesberger 1 0 1-4 3
10 A. Rateike 2 1 3-4 10
12 H. Weisensel 2 3 2-2 15
23 K. Hoel 2 0 0-0 4
TOTALS - 13 6 6-12 50
CAMBRIDGE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 K. Roidt 4 0 1-2 9
12 M. Bernhardt 2 0 0-0 4
20 J. Schneider 0 0 1-2 1
21 S. Freeland 7 1 3-5 20
23 B. Stenklyft 5 0 7-9 17
TOTALS - 18 1 12-18

