The Marshall girls basketball team has its first win under first-year head coach Dan Nickel. After stumbling in the opener against Edgerton, the Cardinals took the show on the road to Watertown Luther Prep, which they beat 64-56 on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Before Marshall could get in the win column, they had a tough home matchup with Edgerton on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Crimson Tide brought a balanced attack offensively as five different players scored at least nine points, led by freshman Gracee Langer with 13. They would emerge victorious, 65-35.

GBB: MARSHALL 64, LUTHER PREP 56

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 3 4 3-4 21
3 K. Jesberger 2 1 1-2 8
4 S. Stuntebeck 2 0 0-2 4
10 A. Rateike 6 0 8-10 20
11 K. Weisensel 1 0 0-0 2
12 H. Weisensel 4 0 1-4 9
TOTALS - 17 5 13-22 64
LUTHER PREP
No stats reported.

