The Marshall girls basketball team has its first win under first-year head coach Dan Nickel. After stumbling in the opener against Edgerton, the Cardinals took the show on the road to Watertown Luther Prep, which they beat 64-56 on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Before Marshall could get in the win column, they had a tough home matchup with Edgerton on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Crimson Tide brought a balanced attack offensively as five different players scored at least nine points, led by freshman Gracee Langer with 13. They would emerge victorious, 65-35.
The loss had a silver lining as it was a stellar game from deep for the Cardinals. Both seniors Allie Rateike and Halle Weisensel buried three triples each and junior guard Wynn Held poured in two. Weisensel would lead the team in scoring with 14, followed by Allie Rateike with 11, Held with six, and freshmen Erin Rateike and Kennedy Weisensel both with two.
Held's hot hand was a sign of things to come in the Luther Prep game two days later. She exploded for a team-high 21 points thanks to a four three-pointers, three of which came in the second half. She helped lead the Cardinals to a 64-56 victory.
Allie Rateike came up huge with 20 points of her own, also. She did most of her damage from the free throw line as she knocked down eight of her 10 attempts to go along with six two-point buckets. Halle Weisensel contributed nine, senior Kaitlin Jesberger had eight, sophomore Sydney Stuntebeck had four, and Kennedy Weisensel had two.
Marshall's season continues with a pair of non-conference games this week. The Cardinals will travel to Lodi on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and will host Deerfield on Saturday, Nov. 26.