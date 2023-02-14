The Marshall Village Board last month approved updates to a broad planning document that will help to guide the village’s future growth.
The new comprehensive plan aims to maintain Marshall’s small-town character while prioritizing economic growth and new housing developments.
“We’re trying to focus on how we can continue to expand the village at a responsible rate,” Village president Chris Campbell said. “The plan lays a roadmap of how things should expand when the village starts to expand, and we hope that it does.”
Most of the plan’s guiding principles are nothing new to the board, but Campbell said that consultants for the village were able to take a more detailed look at Marshall’s future than previous versions of the plan had offered.
The village worked with consultant Mark Roffers and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission on the new plan.
“[Roffers] has really done a very detailed job with this,” Campbell said. “The plan itself, it can be a little bit dry, but it really sets us up and protects us from anything happening in the future.”
In its land use and development, Marshall aims for growth in future years while retaining the community’s charm, the plan said. One key to those hopes is a Highway 19 Corridor Plan, developed in 2017 and reaffirmed in the new plan, which identifies areas along Marshall’s Main Street to target for different types of redevelopment.
Those areas include the industrial park in the direction of Waterloo, eyed for continued industrial use and potential housing developments and an area near Midvale Drive intended for retail and restaurant businesses. The land across from Little Amerricka is also targeted for various commercial uses and a possible Maunesha riverwalk.
The plan also notes a need for new, diverse and affordable housing options in Marshall. The village commits to integrating more multi-family housing into its makeup and targets what it calls “complete neighborhoods” that provide easy access to parks, transportation, schools and business.
“We’re trying to focus on how we can continue to grow at a responsible rate,” Campbell said. “We don’t want to blow up and start adding housing here, there, everywhere. We do want growth, we need growth. But we want controlled growth.”
The priorities and processes laid out in the plan are not binding, but offer the village government a set of guidelines for future decision making. For instance, the objective to protect and improve water quality in the Maunesha River and Marshall Millpond includes commitments to consider the environmental impacts of any land use change and to review village erosion control and stormwater management rules.