Marshall residents’ garbage and recycling collection will change with the year, as the village transitions to a new provider that will pick up recycling every other week.
Trash collection will still occur every week on Mondays under the village’s deal with Badgerland Disposal. The village board voted to contract with the company in August, as Marshall’s 10-year deal with Green for Life (GFL) Waste Management expires at the end of 2022.
Collections will be made on Mondays for both trash and recycling, although recycling will only be accepted every other week.
The village has signed a five-year deal with Badgerland, choosing the cheapest provider over proposals from GFL and Pellitteri. The village will pay a rate to Badgerland that begins at $12.55 per home serviced and increases annually to $13.77 in the deal’s final year.
The village declined a 10-year deal from Badgerland that would have been slightly cheaper, after board members expressed hesitance to commit for so long, according to minutes from the Aug. 9 meeting where the decision was made.
Badgerland has already begun delivering new garbage and recycling bins to Marshall homes, according to a Dec. 12 post from the village’s Facebook page. The post cautioned residents not to use those bins until service transitions in the New Year, as GFL will not collect waste from them.
The post also notes an error in the flyer that was sent out with tax bills, but it did not say what the error was.
Old carts should be left out to be collected after the last day of GFL service, the post reads.
The first collection day of the new service will be Jan. 2, when both trash and recycling will be picked up.