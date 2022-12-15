Marshall residents’ garbage and recycling collection will change with the year, as the village transitions to a new provider that will pick up recycling every other week.

Trash collection will still occur every week on Mondays under the village’s deal with Badgerland Disposal. The village board voted to contract with the company in August, as Marshall’s 10-year deal with Green for Life (GFL) Waste Management expires at the end of 2022.

