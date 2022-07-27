More than half of people responding to a village survey want the city to focus on residential and commercial economic development over the next five to 10 years.

The survey, which was conducted to help the city develop its 10-year comprehensive plan, elicited 186 responses, or about 7% of Marshall’s adult population. A comprehensive plan enables a municipality to make decisions on land use within the context of a wide range of topics, including transportation, economic development, housing and natural resources.

Question No. 3 on the survey asked respondents if they feel the quality of life in the village has improved, worsened or stayed the same over the last five years.
Question No. 5 on the survey asked respondents whether they would like to see the village try to draw in new residents or not, and if so, whether they would like the village to encourage growth with financial incentives for developers.
Question No. 1 on the survey asked respondents for the top three reasons they choose to live in the Village of Marshall, with the top reason overwhelmingly relating to the small community atmosphere.
Question No. 8 on the survey asked respondents what they believe the top three priorities of the village should be as it reviews future development proposals.

