Question No. 5 on the survey asked respondents whether they would like to see the village try to draw in new residents or not, and if so, whether they would like the village to encourage growth with financial incentives for developers.
More than half of people responding to a village survey want the city to focus on residential and commercial economic development over the next five to 10 years.
The survey, which was conducted to help the city develop its 10-year comprehensive plan, elicited 186 responses, or about 7% of Marshall’s adult population. A comprehensive plan enables a municipality to make decisions on land use within the context of a wide range of topics, including transportation, economic development, housing and natural resources.
Marshall hasn’t updated its comprehensive plan since 2011.
Results of the survey also showed that about one-third believe the overall experience living in Marshall has declined over the past five years, compared with just 12% who believe the experience has improved.
The survey also asked questions about what types of new housing the village should accommodate, top priorities for the village as it reviews future development proposals and an open-ended question about what respondents would like to see in Marshall in the next several years.
Over two-thirds of respondents said they would like Marshall to encourage more residential growth, with half of those saying Marshall should include financial incentives where necessary. Respondents also expressed interest in the city investing in affordable housing, including single family housing and housing mixed with commercial uses in planned developments.
The median housing value in Marshall was $169,371 in 2016, according to the village’s website, an increase of 45% from 2000 ($116,800). The median gross rent in Marshall in 2016 was $952, more than $100 above the state median of $840 the same year, signaling a need for more affordable housing.
In response to the question about how the overall living experience has changed in Marshall over the last five years, 49% of respondents said it stayed about the same. The most common reasons cited related to the lack of commercial development, such as grocery stores, restaurants and department stores. Nearly 80% of respondents also agreed with the statement, “Marshall should encourage revitalization of its older downtown area.”
When asked to provide the top three reasons for why they choose to live in Marshall, the most common responses were the small community atmosphere (52.2%), proximity to friends and family (28.5%), reasonable home prices (28.5%), proximity to Madison (26.3%) and proximity to their job (23.1%).
Mark Roffers of MDRoffers Consulting, the firm that helped distribute the survey and collect and analyze results, told the Courier respondents defined the “small community atmosphere,” as encompassing low crime rates, safety, low noise levels, a low cost of living and close proximity to recreational space. People also mentioned the short distance to Madison and Sun Prairie for entertainment, shopping and dining.
Of the 132 open-ended responses at the end of the survey, the most common responses were related to the addition of a grocery store, road improvements and more trails in the village. People also mentioned wanting to see Marshall continue to grow in a sustainable manner with increased investment in the community, which echoes the consensus of many of the close-ended responses earlier in the survey.
Community input was collected via an online survey that was live from May until early July. The village is also planning to interview people and to hold a public community growth and change workshop in August. Once a draft of the plan is put together, there will be additional public review and input opportunities at plan commission and city council meetings throughout the fall.
The final comprehensive plan, which is expected to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023, will help the village budget money toward the priorities of residents and help the village decide what the downtown revitalization process will look like, Roffers said.
“In terms of trying to achieve the village’s goals using the survey, we want to know how we make downtown revitalization happen?” Roffers said. “At a more nuts and bolts level, the plan will also include recommendations for areas in the village that need improving or utilities that may need upgrading.”