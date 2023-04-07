Entering the 2023 season, Marshall softball's experience level was a known quantity. Every starter, and even a handful of key role players, had logged some serious varsity innings. That veteran advantage has shown itself early in the Cardinals' season as they've ripped through their first three games.
Marshall has outscored its opponents 33-3 thus far, defeating Deerfield 13-0, Lakeside Lutheran 8-1, and Wisconsin Dells 12-2. All three victories were impressive, but the Cardinals' most recent game, the home matchup with the Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6, truly flexed Marshall's experience advantage.
The Cardinals fell behind in the top of the first inning with a shaky start. An error and passed ball were followed by a pair of singles as the Chiefs pushed the first run of the game across. Starting pitcher Emily Bodbeck recovered perfectly with back-to-back strikeouts to prevent further damage, but the Cardinals had some work to do.
Now at the plate, Marshall's superior softball IQ paid off. Leadoff senior Zara Quam drew a walk and senior shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger followed with a single. Both noticed some dilly dallying from the Chiefs' defense as they nabbed an extra base before they could react, putting runners on second and third for senior left fielder Halle Weisensel. Weisensel made Wisconsin Dells pay, clobbering a double off of the fence to bring in both runners and establish a lead Marshall would never relinquish.
Quam and Jesberger set a trend of clever base running for the remainder of the inning. Sophomore catcher Sydney Stuntebeck drew a walk and, in the lull following, Weisensel broke for third. As she slid in safely, Stuntebeck was already standing on second base.
Weisensel would get caught stealing home on a passed ball, but senior Josie Mender drew a walk and essentially rounded first to head for second as the Chiefs got caught napping once again. Stuntebeck would soon come in to score as senior Naomi Dahl slapped a grounder to the middle of the infield. Senior Allie Rateike then drew a walk and, you guessed it, quickly stole second base to follow up Mender at third. A Wisconsin Dells balk would allow Mender to walk to home plate, finishing off a four-run bottom of the first for Marshall to establish a 4-1 lead.
"Us coaches don't even have to script things like that," Marshall head coach Erin Young said of her team's heads-up base running. "They are just aggressive and know when to take their chances. They trust their instincts and they have our trust as well."
Marshall's commanding response was met by further resistance from Wisconsin Dells. The Chiefs continued to capitalize on Cardinal missteps as an error on an attempt to catch a runner stealing second and a dropped third strike caused enough chaos for a Dells baserunner to score, narrowing Marshall's lead down to 4-2.
The Chiefs' bats were silent from then on as Brodbeck took hold of the game, allowing no more runs in her next three innings of work with six strikeouts. Freshman Kennedy Weisensel came in to close things out in the top of the sixth inning. She struck out three batters, two of them on called third strikes.
In the meantime, Marshall started piling up runs. Quam came around to score for the second time in the bottom of the second inning. After singling, Jesberger laid down a perfect bunt to move her to second. Stuntebeck handled the RBI duties this time, lacing a rocket up the third base line to buy time for Quam to round third, head home, and grow Marshall's lead to 5-2.
The bottom of the fourth would yield another run. Stuntebeck drew a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Kate Luzenski. After stealing second base, she didn't spend long on the base path as Naomi Dahl hammered a double into left field to bring her around to make it a 6-2 Marshall lead.
A scoreless fifth inning led to an explosive sixth for the Marshall offense. As per usual, Stuntebeck started the party by singling to left. She was again replaced on the base path by Luzenski. Mender laid down a stellar bunt, moving Luzenski to third and buying herself time to head to second. Dahl stepped up once again, singling to left to bring in Luzenski and get the scoring party started.
Right fielder Jenna Swanlund drew a walk to load the bases as designated hitter Mollie Fritter stepped into the batter's box. The Wisconsin Dells pitcher made the mistake of leaving a pitch high as Fritter tomahawked an absolute missile into right center field. The bases cleared with Fritter reaching third, making it a 10-2 lead for the Cardinals.
"When Mollie barrels up the ball, it's going for a ride," Young said. "She's so strong with a big frame. I know she has it in her to push the ball on a line. There's not much the other team can do about it. She broke things open for us."
With two outs on the board already, Marshall needed a rally to end the game with a 10-run rule. Now back at the top of the batting order, Quam kept things rolling by singling to right, bringing Fritter home. Jesberger called game as she put the ball in play in the ensuing at-bat. Wisconsin Dells threw the ball over the first baseman's head and out of play, allowing Quam a free walk to home as Marshall won in six innings, 12-2.
This is the first time Marshall has started the season on a three-game winning streak since 2018. That season, the Cardinals claimed an undefeated Capitol - South championship and won a regional title.
Marshall will look to keep this current winning streak alive with a trip to non-conference Lodi on Monday, Apr. 10. Capitol - South conference play begins a day later as the Cardinals will host Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Apr. 11.