MOLLIE FRITTER
Buy Now

Marshall junior Mollie Fritter mashed a three-run triple in a home win over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6.

 Toni Jesberger

Entering the 2023 season, Marshall softball's experience level was a known quantity. Every starter, and even a handful of key role players, had logged some serious varsity innings. That veteran advantage has shown itself early in the Cardinals' season as they've ripped through their first three games.

Marshall has outscored its opponents 33-3 thus far, defeating Deerfield 13-0, Lakeside Lutheran 8-1, and Wisconsin Dells 12-2. All three victories were impressive, but the Cardinals' most recent game, the home matchup with the Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6, truly flexed Marshall's experience advantage.

KAITLIN JESBERGER
Buy Now

Marshall senior Kaitlin Jesberger connects on a pitch in a home win over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6.
KENNEDY WEISENSEL

Marshall freshman Kennedy Weisensel delivers a pitch in a home win over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6.
JOSIE MENDER
Buy Now

Marshall senior Josie Mender stands in the batters box during a home win over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Tags