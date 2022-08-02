The new Farmers and Artisans River Market is thriving as it enters its second full month in business at Marshall’s Firemen’s Park, organizers say.

The market, nicknamed FARM, was formed by former Marshall Farmer’s Market assistant manager Becky Armstrong and runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. FARM started at the end of June and has grown to more than 40 vendors that sell a variety of products, including fresh local produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, canned goods and hot food vendors.

DSC_0891.JPG
A customer checks out art at the Farmers and Artisans River Market at Firemen’s Park on June 26. Right, a customer buys cheese curds and bread at the Marshall Farmers Market on Main Street.
DSC_0895.JPG
A vendor sells canned goods at the Farmers and Artisans River Market at Firemen's Park on June 26. 

