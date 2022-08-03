Income inequality in the Village of Marshall is growing as more people fell below the poverty line despite a rise in the median household income adjusted for inflation, U.S. Census data shows.

Marshall's population shrunk by 1.9% between 2010 and 2020, which differs from neighbors like Sun Prairie (+22.5%), Cottage Grove (+17.9%) and Deerfield (+8.1%), as well as Dane County overall (+15%). This data was compiled by consultant Mark Roffers from the U.S. Census Bureau to help assist the village in developing a comprehensive plan.

The data also shows that Marshall’s population decreased slightly between 2010 and 2020 even though housing increased, which may be a result of lower average household size, consultant Mark Roffers said. Roffers compiled census data on the village as part of its strategic planning process, and shared them with the Marshall plan commission last week.

The median age among Marshall resident's rose from 35.1 in 2010 to 35.7 in 2020, although this is still below the state medians of 38.1 and 39.6 in 2010 and 2020, respectively. This data was compiled by consultant Mark Roffers from the U.S. Census Bureau to help assist the village in developing a comprehensive plan.
Marshall's largest groups of people are in the 55 to 59-year-old range, the 35 to 39-year-old range and the under-5-year-old range, marking a generational pattern for the village. This data was compiled by consultant Mark Roffers from the U.S. Census Bureau to help assist the village in developing a comprehensive plan.
Among Marshall residents, 75.4% are defined as "White alone" by the U.S. Census, compared to 76.0% in Dane County and 78.6% in Wisconsin. The Hispanic/Latino population rate is also at 14.6%, nearly double the rates in Dane County (7.5%) and the state (7.6%). This data was compiled by consultant Mark Roffers from the U.S. Census Bureau to help assist the village in developing a comprehensive plan.
While Marshall's population has decreased since 2010, it is projected to grow to over 5,000 by the year 2050. This data was compiled by consultant Mark Roffers from the U.S. Census Bureau to help assist the village in developing a comprehensive plan.
Among Marshall residents, 88% have graduated from high school and 18% have graduated with a bachelor’s degree or higher. This data was compiled by consultant Mark Roffers from the U.S. Census Bureau to help assist the village in developing a comprehensive plan.

