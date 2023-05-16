The Marshall softball team dominated the Capitol - South conference in 2023. The Cardinals' fate as conference champs was secured long before the regular season ended, but the final game left in conference play still held significance.

Marshall entered a home matchup with Belleville on Monday, May 15 looking to make it a clean 8-0 mark for the year in Capitol - South play. Just as they had done all season, the Cardinals performed with authority. They blew the Wildcats out 20-2 to stake an undeniable claim as the conference's best team this season.

MARSHALL SOFTBALL SENIORS
Buy Now

Marshall softball's senior class, which delivered the program an undefeated Capitol - South conference title in 2023. From left to right: Zara Quam, Allie Rateike, Halle Weisensel, Kaitlin Jesberger, Jenna Swanlund, Josi Mender.
KAITLIN JESBERGER
Buy Now

Marshall senior shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger books it down to first base in a home victory over Belleville on Monday, May 15. The win secured an undefeated Capitol - South conference championship for the Cardinals.

Tags