The Marshall softball team dominated the Capitol - South conference in 2023. The Cardinals' fate as conference champs was secured long before the regular season ended, but the final game left in conference play still held significance.
Marshall entered a home matchup with Belleville on Monday, May 15 looking to make it a clean 8-0 mark for the year in Capitol - South play. Just as they had done all season, the Cardinals performed with authority. They blew the Wildcats out 20-2 to stake an undeniable claim as the conference's best team this season.
"They knew what it took to get here," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "Sometimes it can be difficult to get up and be mentally ready for eight conference games. I think these girls were so focused on reaching their goals. You could see how hungry they were, even in practice, to get to this point."
This is Marshall's sixth outright or co-conference championship in the past decade. It's the Cardinals' first since 2018.
Monday doubled as a senior night recognition, as well. Josi Mender, Halle Weisensel, Kaitlin Jesberger, Allie Rateike, Zara Quam, and Jenna Swanlund received heartfelt speeches from coach Young recapping their growth in the game and contributions they made as Cardinals. It was only fitting that these six received their honors on the same day they brought an undefeated conference championship to Marshall.
"This senior group really is special," Young said. "They're so tightly knit and committed to each other. They've gone through some triumph and tragedy together as a class. They all have such strong leadership qualities. They're set the rest of their lives, no matter what they choose to do. They're gonna make it."
Pleasantries aside, there was still business to be taken care of on the diamond. The game was a continuation of a rainout from days prior at Belleville's place and Marshall had already scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Now playing at home, the Cardinals continued to stack it on despite the lengthy break.
The game started with junior Kate Luzenski already on first base. She soon came home as Belleville committed an error on a grounder from Mender. Swanlund would bring Mender home on a grounder up the gut and another Belleville error on a Rateike grounder brought Swanlund home. In a flash, the Cardinals doubled what they built days prior and took a 6-0 lead.
Belleville would respond with its only runs of the day off of Marshall junior pitcher Emily Brodbeck in the bottom of the first inning. A two-out triple and subsequent single earned the Wildcats a pair of runs to narrow the deficit down to 6-2.
Neither side scored in the second inning, and Marshall seemed destined for the same outcome in the top of the third with a pair of quick outs. Instead, the Cardinals rallied.
Swanlund and Rateike both drew walks, setting the stage for Quam to strike. She laced a grounder to second base which was mishandled, buying time for both runners to score. Jesberger would fire a single into right to bring Quam home.
The two-out rally continued as Weisensel singled to left field, bringing sophomore catcher Sydney Stuntebeck up to the plate. After Jersberger stole third and Weisensel stole second, they easily trotted home on a single up the gut from Stuntebeck. By the time Belleville secured that elusive third out, Marshall's lead had ballooned to 11-2.
The Cardinals just kept pouring it on with four runs in the top of the fourth and five more in the top of the fifth. Marshall's two first runs in the fourth inning came off of an error and a wild pitch, but there was no mistake in Stuntebeck's return to the plate. She launched a double into center field, bringing in Quam and Jesberger for her second multi-RBI hit of the day.
Weisensel followed a similar script in the top of the fifth. Her shot to center field nearly cleared the fence, buying ample time for Quam and Jesberger to come home. Weisensel would come around to score herself on an ensuing single from Luzenski.
While Marshall's offense cooked, Brodbeck kept the Belleville offense at bay. She struck out six batters in her four innings of work, allowing only three more hits following the first inning. Freshman Kennedy Weisensel came in to close things out in the bottom of the fifth. She struck out the first three batters she saw to ensure Marshall's perfection in conference play.
Next up, only two non-conference games stand between Marshall and the WIAA state tournament. The Cardinals will host Adams-Friendship on Tuesday, May 16 and travel to Beloit Turner on Thursday, May 18.
These will serve as two final tune ups before Marshall enters the daunting Sectional 3 of Division 3 in the WIAA state tournament.
The bracket features the two top-ranked teams in the Division in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) poll, No. 1 seed Brodhead and No. 2 seed Poynette. Poynette is the defending Division 3 state champion. Marshall received the No. 3 seed behind them and is ranked No. 7 in the state.
Also included in the mix is No. 4 seed Columbus, the team that knocked Marshall out of the tournament last season. Marshall's trip through this sectional begins on Tuesday, May 23 against Capitol - South rival and No. 6 seed Cambridge. The Cardinals won both matchups with the Bluejays this season, 11-0 on the road and 11-1 at home.
The postseason will not come easily for Marshall, but coach Young has seen enough from this group to enter the challenge with confidence. The Cardinals' combination of experience, leadership, and passion can carve a deep run into this state tournament.
"They're confident in themselves and have always had my confidence," Young said. "These kids can play ball. We have a tough sectional and our kids know that. They're preparing themselves for a dogfight. I'm positive they'll leave every single thing they have out on the field."
--
Capitol - South conference softball standings
-as of Monday, May 15
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Marshall, 8-0 (16-3)
2. Waterloo, 5-3 (11-5)
3. Cambridge, 4-4 (5-7)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 2-5 (6-14)
5. Belleville, 0-7 (1-12)