The Marshall softball team had an entire week to think about its first loss of the 2023 season. After an inspiring 6-0 start that led the Cardinals to be ranked No. 8 in Division 3 of the first Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) poll of the season, non-conference Lake Mills handed them an 8-0 loss on Friday, Apr. 14.

A pair of rainouts in the ensuing week meant the Cardinals wouldn't be able to take their frustration out until a trip to Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, Apr. 24. Marshall left its offensive woes from the previous game in the dust, clobbering hit after hit to take down the Phoenix 13-3 in five innings.

HALLE WEISENSEL
Buy Now

Marshall senior Halle Weisensel drove in four RBIs in a road win over Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, Apr. 24.
EMILY BRODBECK
Buy Now

Marshall junior Emily Brodbeck pitched five innings in a road win over Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, Apr. 24.
KAITLIN JERBERGER

Marshall senior Kaitlin Jesberger came around to score three times in a road win over Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, Apr. 24.

Tags