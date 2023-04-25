The Marshall softball team had an entire week to think about its first loss of the 2023 season. After an inspiring 6-0 start that led the Cardinals to be ranked No. 8 in Division 3 of the first Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) poll of the season, non-conference Lake Mills handed them an 8-0 loss on Friday, Apr. 14.
A pair of rainouts in the ensuing week meant the Cardinals wouldn't be able to take their frustration out until a trip to Watertown Luther Prep on Monday, Apr. 24. Marshall left its offensive woes from the previous game in the dust, clobbering hit after hit to take down the Phoenix 13-3 in five innings.
"I think this group is pretty confident in themselves," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "I try not to buy too much into rankings or anything like that, though. We're trying to balance that by just focusing on what we can control: the next batter up. We were offensively charged tonight. The girls came out and attacked and put themselves in position to score runs. It really was fantastic to see."
Marshall wasted no time getting to work. Senior Zara Quam led off the top of the first inning by drawing a walk, and senior Kaitlin Jesberger beat out a bunt up the third base line to setup the first scoring opportunity of the day. Senior Halle Weisensel gave the Cardinals a lead they'd never give up, belting a single up the gut to bring both teammates home.
The Cardinals weren't done, either. Senior Naomi Dahl beat out a grounder to second base to bring Weisensel home. Junior Kate Luzenski put a cherry on top of the inning, doubling to right field to score Dahl and make it a 4-0 lead for Marshall.
To Luther Prep's credit, the Phoenix responded in the bottom half of the inning. They launched a pair of doubles, the second of which cleared a loaded set of bases to narrow Marshall's lead down to 4-3.
Marshall's starting pitcher, junior Emily Brodbeck, settled in from there. She wouldn't allow another run for the remainder of the game with only four more hits coming from the Luther Prep side.
While Luther Prep's offense would hit a wall, Marshall's kept cooking. Junior Mollie Fritter led off the top of the second with a walk and another scoring run began. Jesberger would bunt Fritter around to third before Weisensel drove her in for her third RBI of the day with a single to center field. Dahl would bring Jesberger home with a groundout to first base and, with the bases loaded, senior Josie Mender drew a walk to bring in Weisensel. This free run bumped the Cardinals' advantage up to 7-3.
The Cardinals would tack on two runs in each of the ensuing three innings to bring the game to an early end.
Quam led the top of the third inning off with a booming double to left field and was quickly brought around on a groundout from Weisensel. Jesberger, who beat out another tough grounder in her at bat, would steal home on a wild pitch. She would score three runs on the day.
Chaos earned Marshall its two runs in the top of the fourth. With Dahl and Luzenski already on base thanks to a walk and a single, respectively, Mender pounded a groundout to the pitcher. A combination of indecision and some errant throws allowed both Dahl and Luzenski to cross home and bump the Cardinals' lead to 11-3.
Another strong inning from Brodbeck on the mound left Marshall with an opportunity to end the game early in the top of the fifth. Sophomore catcher Sydney Stuntebeck got the push started with a blooper single to shallow right field. An error on a Dahl grounder to second base made it a 12-3 Marshall lead.
The Cardinals would soon load the bases with a pair of walks. Quam would bring the go-ahead run home with a well-placed dribbler up the third base line. Dahl would sprint home and Quam beat out the throw to first to put the Cardinals ahead 13-3.
Luther Prep had one more opportunity in the bottom of the fifth and even got a pair of runners on second and third. Brodbeck didn't flinch, throwing a strikeout and forcing a groundout to bring the game to an early close.
The win bumps Marshall up to a 7-1 record on the season, which includes a 2-0 mark in the Capitol - South conference. The Cardinals will have two more opportunities to build on that conference record this week with a home matchup against Belleville on Tuesday, Apr. 25 and a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Apr. 27.