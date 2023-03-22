The typical churn of athletes at the high school level didn't apply to the Marshall softball program this offseason. After tying for second in the Capitol - South conference in 2022 with six all-conference selections, the Cardinals return all of those recognized players and then some for 2023. In fact, every starter returns for Marshall in 2023. With the addition of experienced bench depth and some exciting underclassmen, the Cardinals have high hopes for this coming spring.
"We have plans," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "We have expectations for ourselves. As a coach, I always have these expectations. But, when the kids own it and come in vocally about what they want to accomplish, it's inspiring. Our seniors have poured themselves into this program and they're scraping and clawing to make a name for themselves. I've been very impressed."
On top of Marshall's returning talent, the Cardinals also have motivation. Their 2022 season came to an unceremonious end as they lost an extra innings thriller with Columbus in their first game of the WIAA state tournament. Marshall had the lead as late as the bottom of the sixth inning before Columbus stormed back to dash the young group's hopes of a playoff push.
"Last year was a gut punch," Young said. "I hope it translates into drive for this season. That game showed they can compete with the best of the best. That game had the feeling of a regional final or even a sectional. I think it both made our kids hungry to win and also gave them the confidence to do so."
Marshall's retuning production is headlined by its four first team and two second team all-conference selections. Senior third baseman Josi Mender, senior first baseman Zara Quam, senior outfielder Halle Weisensel, and senior pitcher Allie Rateike were first team all-conference while senior shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger and sophomore catcher Stuntebeck were second team.
Rateike always gave the Cardinals a chance to win when she was in the pitching circle. Despite pitching only 48 innings in 2022, she struck out a whipping 55 batters with only 19 earned runs for an ERA of 2.77. She was no slouch at the plate, either, driving in 15 runs and scoring 10 herself.
Marshall will also get pitching help from junior Emily Brodbeck and freshman Kennedy Weisensel. Brodbeck was a main staple of the rotation last season, starting a team-high 11 games and recording 77 innings pitched. She recorded 34 strikeouts during that time with 30 earned runs for an ERA of 2.73.
Whoever is pitching for Marshall this season, there will be a wealth of experience fielding behind them. Mender, Quam, and Jesberger are joined by junior second baseman Naomi Dahl to fill out the Cardinals' infield.
Quam was a reliable part of both the offense and defense last season, putting up a .974 fielding percentage and a .429 batting average. Mender led the team in sacrifice bunts with seven and also added 16 runs scored. Jesberger, a UW-Platteville commit, was a first team all-conference selection as a sophomore and put up numbers strong enough to do the same as a junior. She clobbered 10 RBIs and scored 19 runs last season. Dahl, who was a second team all-conference selection as a freshman, was also in the same conversation as her all-conference counterparts last season, turning 17 hits into nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The Cardinals also get back their backstop, sophomore Sydney Stuntebeck, after a breakout freshman season. She was stellar despite her youth last season, as she committed zero errors, had 93 putouts, and caught two runners stealing. At the plate, she also led the team in RBIs with 21 and came around to score 19 runs herself.
The outfield is headlined by Weisensel, Marshall's only all-district selection from last season. She led the Cardinals in major batting categories last season, including hits (27), runs scored (27), batting average (.429),, and homeruns (8). She also stole a team-high 25 bases.
The Cardinals also have 2021 second team all-conference selection Jenna Swanlund, 2022 all-conference snub junior Kate Luzenski, and junior Mollie Fritter back for added depth and experience. According to coach Young, the Cardinals have worked hard to continue improving upon their past accomplishments, as well.
"The kids have really stepped up," Young said. "Our returning players have looked really solid. You never quite know what you'll walk into after the offseason, especially since so many of our players have a dedication to other sports. But, our leadership has been fantastic. The grit, energy, and team camaraderie has been way better this year than I anticipated. We haven't had to spend time on re-teaching things. We've been able to dive right into more complex practice to get these kids ready to compete."
If the springtime weather allows it, Marshall is set to kick off its 2023 season on Friday, Mar. 24 with a road trip to Deerfield. The Cardinals will follow that with another road game, this time at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Apr. 4, before their home opener against Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Apr. 6.