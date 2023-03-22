The typical churn of athletes at the high school level didn't apply to the Marshall softball program this offseason. After tying for second in the Capitol - South conference in 2022 with six all-conference selections, the Cardinals return all of those recognized players and then some for 2023. In fact, every starter returns for Marshall in 2023. With the addition of experienced bench depth and some exciting underclassmen, the Cardinals have high hopes for this coming spring.

"We have plans," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "We have expectations for ourselves. As a coach, I always have these expectations. But, when the kids own it and come in vocally about what they want to accomplish, it's inspiring. Our seniors have poured themselves into this program and they're scraping and clawing to make a name for themselves. I've been very impressed."

ZARA QUAM

Marshall senior Zara Quam returns after being named first team all-conference last season.
ALLIE RATEIKE

Marshall senior Allie Rateike returns after being named first team all-conference last season.
KAITLIN JESBERGER

Marshall senior Kaitlin Jesberger returns after being named second team all-conference last season.

