The Marshall baseball program did not start the 2022 season on a high note. It would take six games for the Cardinals to notch their first win in a season where they would go on to win a regional championship. While the 2023 season may still be in its infancy, Marshall is undoubtedly off to a stronger start.
The Cardinals have won two of their first thee games this spring. The season kicked off on Monday, April 3 with a tight 5-3 road victory over Wisconsin Dells. On the road once again on Thursday, April 6 for their next game with Lake Mills, the Cardinals suffered their first loss, 11-4. Marshall bounced back nicely two days later, scraping out a 5-4 win over Lodi in the team's home opener.
Thursday's road matchup with Lake Mills would end in a loss but didn't lack for entertainment as the two sides combined for five runs in the first inning alone. Senior Wyatt Jennings got the start on the mound for Marshall and had a shaky start, allowing three runs in the first inning. For the game, he's pitch four full innings while allowing eight hits and ix earned runs with four strikeouts.
His offense was able to nab him some runs in the top of the first inning to keep things close. Sophomore Teseo Ruelas got the party started with a single and fellow sophomore Carson Connelly reached on an error, advancing Ruelas to third. Both were soon brought home by a pair of singles from seniors. Collin Petersen knocked Ruelas home and Kleinheinz brought Connelly in as Marshall narrowed Lake Mills' lead to 3-2.
Pitching on both sides regained control for the next two innings. The L-Cats' offense sparked up once again in the bottom of the fourth inning as a pair of doubles helped push four runs across home plate. Jennings closed out the inning before being replaced by Kleinheinz in the top of the fifth. Lake Mills welcomed him to the pitching mound by scoring two runs off of him in the both the fifth and sixth innings.
Marshall's offense fought to remain in the game, scoring in the top of both the fifth and sixth innings. Kleinheinz helped himself out in the top of the fifth, reaching base on a single. He stole second and came around to score on a single from Jennings. Junior leadoff batter Matthew Motl was responsible for the run in the sixth inning as he came around to score on an overthrow to third.
Lake Mills prevented further damage in the seventh inning to secure its 11-4 victory. The taste of that first loss didn't linger long as Marshall's home opener at Marshall Firemen's Park against Lodi approached that weekend.
The game proved to be a pitching duel for the first four innings as neither side could push a run across. Collin Petersen got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and was phenomenal, going six and one third innings while only allowing two hits with a whopping nine strikeouts.
Marshall's offense got him some run support in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jackson Neuberger started the rally by drawing a walk, followed by another from Motl at the top of the order. Ruelas followed with a single to load the bases. Mistakes got the best of Lodi from then on as an error brought Neuberger in and a wild pitch bought time for Motl to score. Kleinheinz batted into a fielder's choice to plate Ruelas, making it a 3-0 Marshall lead.
The Cardinals' bats kept churning in the bottom of the sixth. Collin Petersen reached on an error, followed immediately by a single from senior Tyler Petersen. A wild pitch moved Collin to third base and Tyler to second. Jennings followed by grounding out to the shortstop, buying time for Collin to motor home. Another Lodi error later in the inning allowed Tyler to score, as well, making it a 5-0 ballgame heading into the top of the seventh inning.
The Blue Devils wouldn't quit so easily, though. They took advantage of two errors, a walk, and a hit by pitch to move four runs across the plate. None of the runs counted against Petersen's earned run average, but Marshall needed a closer to end the game. Connelly stepped in for relief, forcing a line out and groundout to secure a tight 5-4 victory.
With a home victory in hand, Marshall will return to the road for much of this week. The Cardinals will be at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Apr. 11 and at Deerfield on Thursday, Apr. 13. They'll close this week with their second home game of the season, hosting River Valley on Friday, Apr. 14.