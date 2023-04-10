The Marshall baseball program did not start the 2022 season on a high note. It would take six games for the Cardinals to notch their first win in a season where they would go on to win a regional championship. While the 2023 season may still be in its infancy, Marshall is undoubtedly off to a stronger start.

The Cardinals have won two of their first thee games this spring. The season kicked off on Monday, April 3 with a tight 5-3 road victory over Wisconsin Dells. On the road once again on Thursday, April 6 for their next game with Lake Mills, the Cardinals suffered their first loss, 11-4. Marshall bounced back nicely two days later, scraping out a 5-4 win over Lodi in the team's home opener.

