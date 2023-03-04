The Marshall boys basketball team treated those in attendance for its WIAA state tournament opener to a quite the show. The No. 4 seed Cardinals had trouble containing No. 5 seed Pardeeville for much of their regional semifinal matchup on Friday, Mar. 3. The Bulldogs led by 11 points with less than four minutes to go, putting Marshall in a precarious position as its season hung in the balance.

A pair of sophomores stepped up and saved the season. Guards Kenyon Miggins and Teseo Ruelas caught fire from deep, knocking down a combined five three pointers down the stretch to tie the game at 67 and force overtime. There, Miggins kept his stride, scoring all six of the Cardinals' points as they survived in a 73-70 thriller.

TESEO RUELAS
Marshall sophomore Teseo Ruelas scored three crucial three point baskets to help the Cardinals score an overtime win over Pardeeville on Friday, Mar. 3.
KENYON MIGGINS
Marshall sophomore led the Cardinals with 28 points in a come-from-behind regional semifinal victory over Pardeeville on Friday, Mar. 3.

BBB: MARSHALL 73, PARDEEVILLE 70 (OT)

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 4 1 6-8 17
2 C. Petersen 0 0 0-2 0
3 K. Miggins 10 2 2-4 28
5 R. Campos 2 0 1-2 5
13 J. Hornby 3 1 1-2 10
23 T. Ruelas 0 3 0-2 9
40 M. Motl 2 0 0-0 4
TOTALS - 19 7 10-20 73
PARDEEVILLE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 E. Achterberg 7 1 3-8 21
4 J. Wickerman 0 0 1-4 1
10 M. Crary 1 1 0-0 5
12 C. Gard 7 0 0-0 14
15 A. Hohn 4 5 3-4 26
22 C. Haseleu 0 0 2-4 2
TOTALS - 19 7 9-20

