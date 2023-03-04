The Marshall boys basketball team treated those in attendance for its WIAA state tournament opener to a quite the show. The No. 4 seed Cardinals had trouble containing No. 5 seed Pardeeville for much of their regional semifinal matchup on Friday, Mar. 3. The Bulldogs led by 11 points with less than four minutes to go, putting Marshall in a precarious position as its season hung in the balance.
A pair of sophomores stepped up and saved the season. Guards Kenyon Miggins and Teseo Ruelas caught fire from deep, knocking down a combined five three pointers down the stretch to tie the game at 67 and force overtime. There, Miggins kept his stride, scoring all six of the Cardinals' points as they survived in a 73-70 thriller.
"That was fun," Miggins said. "The fans were really loud too, I was happy to see so many of them out here. We definitely always fight. I really don't know what to say because that was so crazy. We just kept shooting the ball and everything worked out."
"We'll take it," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "It was ugly, but you don't give any wins back. Tonight shows the guys didn't want to go home. They didn't want their season to end. We haven't always been the best three point shooting team, but we were able to catch lightning in a bottle late in the game."
The first half was a testament to just how evenly matched these two teams were. Pardeeville emerged with a slim 31-29 lead at the break, but the two teams reached those scores by very different means.
Marshall's approach came primarily from the post. Two of the Cardinals' fist half buckets came off of put back buckets while two more were and-one layups. Pardeeville, on the other hand, found success shooting the ball as a trio of triples dropped through the basket.
The Cardinals enjoyed a hot start to the half, retaking a 35-34 lead, before the Bulldogs really found their stride. The combined scoring powers of sophomores Eli Achterberg and Caleb Gard as well as junior Austin Hohn led to a 16-6 run for the Bulldogs, putting them agead 50-41.
"I think we were tight all game," Denniston said. "I think we felt the pressure of the moment and that showed up sometimes defensively."
Marshall's best bet to respond came from driving the ball, where it slowly chipped away at the deficit from the free throw line. After a handful of traded buckets, Pardeeville launched into a 7-0 run to take a commanding 63-52 lead, its largest of the game.
Here's where Marshall's shooting made things interesting. Miggins and Ruelas came out of a timeout break and hit back-to-back triples, cutting the margin back down to a manageable 63-58. These two buckets were the first of five straight three pointers from Marshall's offense. The Cardinals' defense only allowed three points, a layup and a free throw, during the onslaught. The Cardinals led, 67-66, but Pardeeville knocked down a free throw to tie the game with about a minute to play.
Marshall was able to burn out much of the remaining regulation clock and hold for the last shot. Senior big man Peyton Kleinheinz, who had contributed one of the three pointers during Marshall's comeback run, got a strong look from the top of the key. His triple hit the back iron and bounced out, sending the game into overtime.
Ruelas' hot shooting towards the end of regulation was a key component to Marshall eventually winning the game in overtime. The Cardinals ran the pick and roll with Miggins and Kleinheinz for the entire four minutes of extra time. Pardeeville was unable to fully commit to stopping Miggins as it had to commit a defender to Ruelas in the corner.
With the extra space, Miggins hit back-to-back layups following a Pardeeville free throw to put his Cardinals ahead, 71-68. The Bulldogs tried to answer with a layup of their own, but Miggins hit one more clutch bucket near the rim to ice a 73-70 victory, keeping Marshall's season alive.
Miggins led the game in scoring with 28, followed by Kleinheinz with 17, junior Jaxon Hornby with 10, and Ruelas with nine. Hohn and Achterberg of Pardeeville deserve credit for stellar performances as well. They scored 26 and 21 points, respectively.
The win buys Marshall another day of its season and a shot at No. 1 seed Darlington. The Redbirds ended the regular season as the No. 6 team in Division 4 this season, accumulating a 22-3 overall record and a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) conference title in the process. Darlington beat No. 8 seed Cambridge 76-54 in the regional semifinal game, also played on Friday night.
The Cardinals and Redbirds will meet at Darlington High School for the regional championship on Saturday, Mar. 4 at 7 pm. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Deerfield and No. 3 Belleville.