The Marshall track and field team has fallen into a reliable pattern of competition as the postseason draws nearer. The Cardinals have followed a familiar formula as of late, taking on a Capitol conference quad early in the week before taking on larger invitationals later on. Last week was no different as Marshall ran at a conference quad at Lake Mills High School on Tuesday, May 2 and headed off to the Deerfield Classic invitational on Friday, May 5.
Tuesday's four-team showdown at Lake Mills featured the host L-Cats, Columbus, and Wisconsin Heights on top of the Cardinals. As has been the case in conference meets all season, Marshall represented itself well.
The Cardinals were absolutely dominant in the girls throwing events. Marshall athletes took the top four spots in both the shot put and discus. Senior Cortney Checky won the shot put with a throw of 29'2.5", followed by junior Paige Billig with a 27'2.5", sophomore Alexandra Moreth with a 26'5", and senior Brooke Oswald with a 25'8". Moreth was tops in the discus with a throw of 92'5", followed by Billig with an 87'10", Checky with an 87'9", and Oswald with a 75'3".
Marshall's girls had more strong field events, as well. Freshman Keira Hellenbrand took second in the triple jump with a distance of 29'10.25" and fourth in the long jump with a 13'10.25". Junior Wynn Held finished tied for second in the pole vault with a height of seven feet flat and sophomore Kirstin Hoel took third in the high jump with a leap of 4'6".
Both Held and Hoel found success on the track, as well. Held took second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.51 seconds and third in the 100 meter dash with a 13.45 second time. Hoel tackled the hurdles for the Cardinals, taking second in the 100 meter with a time of 17.71 seconds.
Sophomore Emma Hellenbrand continued her strong season in the distance runs, taking second in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:30.93 and fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:56.10. Freshman Madalyn Weyh also picked up a second place finish in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 15:40.26.
Marshall's boys also found great success in the distance runs. Senior Drew Johnson won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:19.37. Junior Jaxon Hornby was no slouch, either, taking second in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:05.77 and second in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:07.67.
A similar story transpired in the sprints. The Cardinals lived near the top of the 100 meter dash as senior Peyton Colden took second with a time of 11.57 seconds, sophomore Max Timpel finished third with an 11.84, and freshman Carter Pettit was fifth with an 11.89. Senior Trevor Thede also turned in a strong performance in the 400 meter dash, earning second with a time of 56.59 seconds.
Thede and Timpel's big day translated into the field portion, as well, as they finished first and third, respectively, in the long jump. Sophomore Daniel Nickel also picked up a second place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 38'1". Junior Tucker Cobb and sophomore River Biwersi also tied for first place in the pole vault with heights of 9'6".
Senior Grant Chadwick also had himself an impressive day of competition. He was Marshall's highest finisher in both throwing events, taking third in the shot put with a distance of 41'4" and his throw of 116'4" in the discus earned him second place. He also ran the 110 meter hurdles for the Cardinals, taking second with a time of 18.27 seconds.
Marshall parlayed the momentum garnered at Lake Mills on Tuesday into the 19-team invitational at Deerfield days later. The boys would tie for seventh place with a score of 36 while the girls finished 18th with seven team points.
For the girls, the throws were again an important point-scoring opportunity as the Cardinals got four top-10 finishes. Checky finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 29'3" and Billig threw a 28'6" for ninth. In the discus, Billig nabbed eighth with a throw of 94'9" and Moreth took 10th with a throw of 93'10".
Held also had a big day for the girls. She tied for seventh in the pole vault with a height of seven feet flat and also took seventh in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.44 seconds.
Throws were also a big part of the boys scoring. Chadwick led the way once again, finishing second in the discus with a throw of 131'8" and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42'6".
Individual runs would also supplement much of Marshall's scoring. Colden finished sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.68 seconds, Thede nabbed sixth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.34 seconds, and Hornby ran a 4:48.35 in the 1,600 meter run for fifth place. Additionally, the 4x100 relay team finished third with a time of 45.87 seconds.
This week, the Cardinals will break from their usual competition layout. There will be no conference quad this week. Instead, Marshall's only thing on the schedule is the Wisconsin Dells invitational on Friday, May 12. This will be the Cardinals' last warm-up before the Capitol Conference meet, which will be hosted at Marshall High School on Tuesday, May 16.