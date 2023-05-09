KEIRA HELLENBRAND

Marshall freshman Keira Hellenbrand took second in the triple jump with a distance of 29'10.25" at a Capitol conference quad at Lake Mills High School on Tuesday, May 2.

 Christie Eilders

The Marshall track and field team has fallen into a reliable pattern of competition as the postseason draws nearer. The Cardinals have followed a familiar formula as of late, taking on a Capitol conference quad early in the week before taking on larger invitationals later on. Last week was no different as Marshall ran at a conference quad at Lake Mills High School on Tuesday, May 2 and headed off to the Deerfield Classic invitational on Friday, May 5.

Tuesday's four-team showdown at Lake Mills featured the host L-Cats, Columbus, and Wisconsin Heights on top of the Cardinals. As has been the case in conference meets all season, Marshall represented itself well.

CORTNEY CHECKY

Marshall senior Cortney Checky won the shot put and took third in the discus at a Capitol conference quad at Lake Mills High School on Tuesday, May 2.

