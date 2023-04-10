Marshall's Dana Waddell invitational, which is held for both the cross country and track & field programs, has established itself as one of the premiere events in either sport in the area. The 2023 track & field edition of the event was held at Marshall High School on Thursday, Apr. 6, and the turnout proved its merit.
Cambridge, Columbus, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Pardeeville, Parkview, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Rio, and Westfield/Montello all made the trip to Marshall to compete. Marshall fared well for itself against this strong competition. The Cardinals came away with three first place finishes and plenty more in the top three.
The boys shotput was the obvious highlight of the day as Marshall claimed the top two spots. Senior Taylor Michalak was the top dog, winning the event with a throw of 43-2.50. Fellow senior Grant Chadwick was right behind him in second place with a throw of 42-6.
Throwing events as a whole yielded positive results for the Cardinals. In the boys discus, senior Lucas Talks nabbed third place with a throw of 121-3. Chadwick was right up there as well, taking fourth with a throw of 121-1.
The girls threw well, also, as three throwers finished in the top 10 of the discus. Sophomore Alexandra Moreth was tops among them, finishing third with a throw of 103-10. Junior Paige Billigs earned fifth with a 93-3 and senior Cortney Checky finished seventh with an 88-11. Checky was also Marshall's highest finisher in the shot put, finishing fifth with a throw of 28-6. Billigs and Moreth would take seventh and eighth, respectively.
Junior Jaxon Hornby, a state qualifier in cross country this last spring, set a similar precedent in distance runs for this track & field season. He won the 1,600 meter run, posting a time of 5:08.60.
Marshall's third victory of the day came in the 4x100 relay as the Cardinals' squad posted a time of 46.43 seconds, barely edging out Randolph/Cambria-Friesland in second place with a time of 46.52 seconds.
The success stories didn't end there for Marshall.
On the boys side, senior Peyton Colden started the meet by taking second in the 100 meter dash with his time of 12.12 seconds. Marshall's boys would also earn second place finishes in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays with times of 1:40.29 and 3:50.59, respectively. Sophomore Daniel Nickel also put on a show in the field portion of the meet. He tied for first in the triple jump with a distance of 39-4 and also tied for third in the high jump with a leap of 5-6.
As for the girls, sophomore Emma Hellenbrand nabbed third in the 800 meter dash, sophomore Kierstin Hoel finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, and junior Wynn Held tied for fifth in the pole vault. The Cardinals impressed in the relays, as well, by finishing second in both the 4x100 and 4x400 and third in the 4x800.
Marshall will be at home once again on Monday, Apr. 10 as it hosts a Capitol conference quad with Sugar River, Wisconsin Heights, and Lodi. The week doesn't end there for the Cardinals either as they'll travel to the Markesan High School invitational on Thursday, Apr. 13.