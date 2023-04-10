Marshall's Dana Waddell invitational, which is held for both the cross country and track & field programs, has established itself as one of the premiere events in either sport in the area. The 2023 track & field edition of the event was held at Marshall High School on Thursday, Apr. 6, and the turnout proved its merit.

Cambridge, Columbus, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Pardeeville, Parkview, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Rio, and Westfield/Montello all made the trip to Marshall to compete. Marshall fared well for itself against this strong competition. The Cardinals came away with three first place finishes and plenty more in the top three.

Tags