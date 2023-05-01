Marshall's 2023 track and field season continued last week with a pair of strong tests. First, the Cardinals headed over to Poynette High School for a Capitol conference quad with the host Pumas as well as Cambridge and Lake Mills. To follow, Marshall also participated in the Baraboo High School Relays on Friday, Apr. 28.

The Cardinals were dominant in Tuesday's conference showdown with the boys coming away with seven first place finished with the girls tacking on another five. 