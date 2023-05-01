Marshall's 2023 track and field season continued last week with a pair of strong tests. First, the Cardinals headed over to Poynette High School for a Capitol conference quad with the host Pumas as well as Cambridge and Lake Mills. To follow, Marshall also participated in the Baraboo High School Relays on Friday, Apr. 28.
The Cardinals were dominant in Tuesday's conference showdown with the boys coming away with seven first place finished with the girls tacking on another five.
Marshall's boys showed out in the individual runs. The Cardinals claimed the two top spots in the 200 meter dash with senior Peyton Colden winning with a time of 24.64 seconds and freshman Carter Pettit taking second with a time of 24.69. A similar story rang true in the 400 meter dash as sophomore Max Timpel won with a time of 55.13 seconds and senior Trevor Thede wasn't far behind in second with a time of 55.55 seconds.
Junior Jaxon Hornby claimed a pair of top spots, winning both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs with times of 2:11.87 and 4:56.76, respectively. For good measure, the boys also nabbed second and third in the 100 meter dash with Colden running a 12.04 second sprint and Pettit turning in a time of 12.08 seconds.
That dominance translated over into the throws as Marshall's boys claimed three of the top four spots in the shot put as well as first place in the discus. Senior Grant Chadwick was champion of both, throwing a 43'5.5" in the shot put and a 124'8" in the discus. Fellow senior Taylor Michalak followed in the shot put with a throw of 42'4" and junior Peyton Gundelach also took fourth with a 40'3" throw.
Sophomore Brady Stensven would hand Marshall one last victory, leaping a distance of 36'11.5" in the triple jump for first place. Fellow sophomore Daniel Nickel also took second in the event with a 36'9" jump.
On the girls side, sophomore Kierstin Hoel had a tremendous day in the hurdles. She was the fastest one in both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, winning with times of 18.43 and 54.71 seconds, respectively. She would also claim second place in the high jump with a height of 4'6".
Junior Wynn Held had an outstanding day, as well. She was champion of the pole vault with a height of 7'6", finished second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.05 seconds, and contributed to Marshall's first-place 4x200 relay team. Held anchored a group of senior Kaylee Campbell and juniors Sydney Denniston and Lizet Lopez Montas to run a time of 1:57.01 for first.
Sophomore Emma Hellenrand also brought the Cardinals home a pair of strong finishes in some distance runs. She took second in both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs with times of 2:43.90 and 6:21.36, respectively.
Much like the boys, the girls lived at the top of the throwing events. Sophomore Alexandra Moreth won the discus with a throw of 97'5", followed by senior Cortney Checky in third with a throw of 84'8". Checky was also Marshall's highest finisher in the shot put, claiming second with a throw of 27'9". Junior teammate Paige Billig wasn't far behind with a throw of 27'5.5" to claim third.
On Friday, Marshall was one of eight teams invited to compete in the Baraboo relay, joining the host Thunderbirds, Columbus, Madison La Follette, Reesdburg, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, and Wisconsin Dells.
Both the boys and girls ran two individual events before conforming to the relay outline: the 100 meter dash and 3,200 meter run. For the boys, Colden took fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.62 seconds while Hornby turned in a 10:42.09 for second in the 3,200. Campbell placed fifth for the girls in the 100 with a time of 13.62 seconds.
The event also featured a full compliment of field activities. Moreth scored big for the girls once again, finishing second in the discus with a throw of 95'3". Elsewhere, Held tied for fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7'6" and freshman Keira Hellenbrand took eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 28'7.5".
Michalak was Marshall's highest finisher for the boys in the field events, taking eighth in the shot put with a throw of 41'9".
The girls' best relay finish of the day came in the 4x800 with a time of 11:36.65 for fourth place. They would also finish fifth in both the 4x100 relay and 4,000 meter distance medley relay. As for the boys, their best finish was fifth in the 4x100 relay.
This coming week will follow a similar format for the Cardinals. First, they'll head off to Lake Mills High School for a quad with the host L-Cats, Wisconsin Heights, and Columbus on Tuesday, May 2. They'll follow that by attending the Deerfield Classic at Deerfield High School on Friday, May 5.