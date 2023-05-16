The Marshall track and field team's long season of dedication to improvement has led to this. The Cardinals regular season ended on Friday, May 12 as they competed in the Wisconsin Dells invitational. Now, all that remains on the schedule is the Capitol conference meet and the WIAA state tournament.

Friday was a solid final showing for Marshall among the nine-team field. The boys finished fifth with a team score of 66 while the girls earned sixth place with a team score of 78.5. DeForest won the meet on both sides.

CORTNEY CHECKY
Marshall senior Cortney Checky throws the shot put at the Deerfield Classic on Friday, May 5.
PEYTON COLDEN
Marshall senior Peyton Colden runs the 100 meter dash at the Deerfield Classic on Friday, May 5.

