The Marshall track and field team's long season of dedication to improvement has led to this. The Cardinals regular season ended on Friday, May 12 as they competed in the Wisconsin Dells invitational. Now, all that remains on the schedule is the Capitol conference meet and the WIAA state tournament.
Friday was a solid final showing for Marshall among the nine-team field. The boys finished fifth with a team score of 66 while the girls earned sixth place with a team score of 78.5. DeForest won the meet on both sides.
Sophomore Alexandra Moreth was the highlight of the day. She brought home Marshall's sole first-place finish in the girls shot put with a throw of 102'3". The girls had a strong day in the throws in general as junior Paige Billig took fourth in the discus and senior Cortney Checky took seventh. Billig and Checky also finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put.
The girls' strong performances in the field didn't end there. Junior Wynn Held tied for fourth place in the pole vault with a height of seven feet flat. Freshman Keira Hellenbrand also put up a distance of 29'0.5" in the triple jump for sixth place.
As is usually the case, the girls also got a boost from Held on the track. She blazed a time of 13.34 seconds for fourth in the 100 meter dash. Sophomore hurdler Kierstin Hoel also pitched in with a fifth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles and a third place finish in the 300 meter hurdles.
Hoel and Held also contributed to the girls' most successful relay team, the 4x100 meter relay. Senior Kaylee Campbell and junior Sydney Denniston ran the first two legs while Hoel and Held ran the back two as they put up a time of 54.36 seconds for third place.
As for the boys, junior Jaxon Hornby led the way on the track with a pair of top-five finishes. He took third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:48.66 and fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10.78.
The Cardinals also fared well in the hurdles. Junior Caden Norquay took third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.92 seconds and senior Grant Chadwick took fifth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.11 seconds.
The boys' 4x200 relay team nearly nabbed Marshall a win, as well. The combination of sophomore Fernando Campos, freshman Carter Pettit, sophomore Max Timpel, and senior Peyton Colden put up a time of 1:36.59. This earned them second place, less than half a second behind DeForest's winning time of 1:36.26.
On top of his success in the hurdles, Chadwick led the way for the Marshall boys in the field, also. He took third in the discus with a throw of 124'4" and finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42'5.5". He wasn't the only Cardinal near the top of the shot put as fellow senior Taylor Michalak also earned fifth place with a throw of 40'9".
Next up for Marshall is the Capitol conference meet. The Cardinals will have the advantage of home track as they'll host the event on Tuesday, May 16.
Following that, the WIAA state tournament begins. Marshall will head to Darlington High School for regionals on Monday, May 22. Qualified athletes will then advance to sectionals at Horicon High School on Thursday, May 25. Finally, the top tier of competitors will qualify for the WIAA state meet, hosted by UW-La Crosse on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.