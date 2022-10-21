Marshall's 2022 volleyball season has come to an end. The No. 3 seeded Cardinals made some noise in Sectional 3 of the Division 3 WIAA state tournament, sweeping Cambridge in the first round before traveling to No. 2 seed Horicon with a trip to Waterloo for the regional title on the line.

The Cardinals came out hot and won the first set, but Horicon wouldn't go down that easily. The reigning Trailways - East Conference champion Marshladies battled to win the next three, taking the match victory in four sets. Horicon advanced to the regional final with set scores of 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, and 25-23.

MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL

The Marshall volleyball team celebrates a big point against Horicon on Thursday, Oct. 20 in a WIAA regional semifinal matchup.
MAKENNA BERG-KROGMAN
Marshall junior outside hitter Makenna Berg-Krogman connects with a kill attempt against Horicon on Thursday, Oct. 20 in a WIAA regional semifinal match.
KIERSTIN HOEL

Marshall sophomore outside hitter hammers a kill attempt at Horicon on Thursday, Oct. 20 in a WIAA regional semifinal matchup.

