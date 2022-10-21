Marshall's 2022 volleyball season has come to an end. The No. 3 seeded Cardinals made some noise in Sectional 3 of the Division 3 WIAA state tournament, sweeping Cambridge in the first round before traveling to No. 2 seed Horicon with a trip to Waterloo for the regional title on the line.
The Cardinals came out hot and won the first set, but Horicon wouldn't go down that easily. The reigning Trailways - East Conference champion Marshladies battled to win the next three, taking the match victory in four sets. Horicon advanced to the regional final with set scores of 17-25, 25-21, 25-23, and 25-23.
"The girls really fought hard," Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said. "They showed true grit, fight, and a lot of heart. Unfortunately, Horicon just had a few more runs than we did. It's a tough loss tonight, but these kids still have a very bright future."
Before the Cardinals could challenge the Marshladies, they first had to take down Capitol - South conference rival Cambridge, the No. 6 seed, in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Marshall had beaten the Blue Jays in both regular season matchups, but nothing was promised. Marshall was looking for its first postseason victory since 2019.
The Cardinals handled business quickly. They dominated in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 sweep. Marshall didn't have long to celebrate as a trip to Horicon awaited two days later on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Both Marshall and Horicon entered the regional semifinal matchup as near equals, and the first set was evidence of that. The two sides traded short runs as they attempted to establish footing. Just as one team would start to pull away, the other would spark a quick run to tie things back up.
Trailing 14-12, Marshall turned on the jets. Sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel was the driving force, putting together two big kills and a block to orchestrate a four-point run to put the Cardinals ahead 16-14.
Marshall wouldn't trail again that set, thanks in large part to the work of junior outside hitter Makenna Berg-Krogman. She hammered home three massive kills as Marshall erupted into a 9-1 run to close out the opening set and win, 25-17.
Set 1 goes to Marshall, 25-17. Berg-Krogman was huge at the end of that set, here’s a kill that made it 24-17. pic.twitter.com/PuEfLEHM6k
The second set took on a familiar look. Hoel and Berg-Krogman continued hammering kills, but Horicon took the edge thanks to stellar service. The Marshladies had four aces in the second set, but the two most crucial ones came with the set on the line.
Horicon was hanging on to a 20-17 lead when junior setter Natalie Boehmer registered a booming kill and subsequently jogged back to the service line. She dialed up back-to-back aces to make it a 23-17 lead for the Marshladies. Marshall launched into an impressive comeback attempt, but an off-target kill attempt solidified a 25-21 set win for Horicon to tie the match.
The chaos of the first two sets paled in comparison to the third. Marshall started out absolutely on fire, taking an early 10-3 lead thanks to a handful of kills from Hoel and Berg-Krogman as well as some stellar service from senior Cortney Checky.
Horicon slowly chipped away at the lead. Trailing 15-11, the Marshladies flipped the switch and took the set over. They would score eight of the next nine points, stealing a 19-16 lead seemingly out of nowhere.
A later three-point run made it a 22-19 lead for Horicon, but Marshall still wouldn't give up. Strong service from junior setter Kate Luzenski propelled a four-point run of Marshall's own to take a 23-22 lead and force a Horicon timeout. That timeout seemed to work like a charm as Horicon scored the next three points to win the set, 25-23.
Another massive Horicon run was Marshall's undoing in the fourth set. The two sides were neck-and-neck for long stretches, with Marshall even taking an 18-13 lead at one point thanks to some inspired play from Hoel and junior middle Emily Brodbeck.
Horicon would proceed to score eight straight points, even through two Marshall timeouts, to assume a 21-18 advantage. Hoel served up an ace and had a pair of kills to help tie things at 22, but Horicon held on for a 25-23 victory for the match win.
Hoel led Marshall with a whopping 21 kills. Senior libero Halle Weisensel led in digs with 37 and Luzenski led in assists with 36.
The loss stings for these Cardinals, but the 2022 campaign was far from disappointing. The win over Cambridge was Marshall's first postseason victory in three seasons. Marshall's six Capitol - South conference wins were triple what it had last season.
Thursday was the end of the high school career for Marshall's four members of the 2023 senior class: Halle Weisensel, Cortney Checky, Sydney Flint, and Brooke Oswald. Their contributions to the team will be missed as they helped usher in this era of Marshall success. Weisensel's impact on the team stood out to coach Schreiber in particular.
"Halle did an outstanding job at libero this season," Schreiber said. "Losing Izzy (Llontop) after last year, we needed someone to step up into that role and be a leader. Halle exceeded everyone's expectations. She did a fantastic job, she's a true competitor."
There's reason for optimism for this program going forward. Marshall returns junior standouts like Berg-Krogman, Luzenski, Brodbeck, and middle Mollie Fritter. Coupled with another year of development for Hoel and up-and-coming freshman Kennedy Weisensel, the Cardinals should keep this wave of success rolling in 2023.