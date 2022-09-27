The Capitol - South conference's volleyball season has now reached its midway point as every team as played at least five of their 10 conference matchups. The standings are beginning to show who's who, and Marshall is on the right side of that conversation.

Last season, the Cardinals were 2-3 through the midway point of conference play. This year, they've bumped that to 3-2 as they sit in the top half of the conference. 

MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL

The Marshall volleyball team celebrates a point scored at the Westfield Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24. 
MOLLIE FRITTER, KEIRA HELLENBRAND

Marshall junior Mollie Fritter (6) and middle Keira Hellenbrand (2) rise up for a block attempt at the Westfield Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24. 

