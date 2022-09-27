The Capitol - South conference's volleyball season has now reached its midway point as every team as played at least five of their 10 conference matchups. The standings are beginning to show who's who, and Marshall is on the right side of that conversation.
Last season, the Cardinals were 2-3 through the midway point of conference play. This year, they've bumped that to 3-2 as they sit in the top half of the conference.
Marshall entered last week with a 3-1 conference record with a chance to take sole possession of second place in a massive showdown with New Glarus at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Glarner Knights are considered a top challenger to dethrone Waterloo as the conference champions, and they showed why on Tuesday. New Glarus romped in the first two sets over Marshall, winning 25-15 and 25-13. The Cardinals rebounded and fought hard in the third set, but the Glarner Knights squeaked out a 26-24 victory to solidify the sweep.
New Glarus senior outside hitter Grace Nommensen proved to be Marshall's undoing as she led the Glarner Knights with 15 digs and eight kills. As for the Cardinals, junior Makenna Berg-Krogman delivered four aces, junior Mollie Fritter led the team in kills with five, and junior Emily Brodbeck pitched in three blocks.
"We did not play as well as we should have," Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said. "We started turning it on during the third set, however it was a little too late. We didn't take advantage of the opportunities that New Glarus gave us and they ran a well balanced, aggressive attack. We will be making some adjustments."
Those adjustments had to come quickly, as the Cardinals had a lot on their plate on Saturday, Sept. 24 as they traveled to Westfield High School for an invitational. Westfield's gym doesn't have air conditioning, so Marshall quickly ran out of gas in the four-match day. Marshall was also without one of its best players, sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel. The Cardinals picked up one win and lost the remaining three.
The day started with a competitive matchup with Poynette. The Pumas took the first set 25-19, but the Cardinals clawed back for a huge 26-24 win in the second to force a final set. In another close one, Poynette edged out a 15-12 win to start the day on a sour note for Marshall.
Undeterred, the Cardinals bounced back emphatically against Valley Christian. They roared to a 25-11 win in the first set and hung on for a 25-21 win in the second to secure their first and only match win of the day.
The momentum carried into a 25-21 win in the first set of Marshall's match against Catholic Central, but this only awakened some great play from the Hilltoppers. They would win the second set 25-12 and the third 15-7 to steal the match back.
The day wrapped up with a matchup with Markesan. The energy tanks were running low for Marshall in the first set as Markesan won 25-14, but the Cardinals rallied. They took the second set 25-18 to set up their third tiebreaker of the day. For the third time, it would end in heartbreak as Markesan hung on for a 15-10 win.
Berg-Krogman stepped up to fill Hoel's shoes in a major way, leading the team in kills with 20 on the day. Brodbeck was no slouch either with 19 kills and four blocks. Senior libero Halle Weisensel served up 10 aces and led the team with 48 digs. Junior setter Kate Luzenski led the way with 74 assists and also contributed 25 digs and three aces.
This upcoming week will be a vital one for the Cardinals in conference play. First, they'll host Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Then, they hit the road for a rematch with New Glarus on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Marshall's trend of weekend tournaments will continue this coming Saturday, as well, as the Cardinals travel to Rio High School for an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.