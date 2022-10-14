The Marshall volleyball team has vastly improved from last season to now. In 2021, the Cardinals won just two Capitol - South conference games, finishing second to last. This year, Marshall's experience has shined through as the Cardinals tripled that number, going 6-4 in conference play to finish third in the final standings.
This positive push was propelled by great amounts of late-season success. Marshall won a weekend tournament at Rio High School, showed improvement in its rematch against conference champion Waterloo, and swept both Wisconsin Heights and Cambridge in the final week of the regular season.
"We are playing really good volleyball at the perfect time," Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said.
This final week of the regular season was really "prove-it" time for the Cardinals. It started with a home game against a very competent Wisconsin Heights squad on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The energy in Marshall's gym was buzzing as it was "Pink Out" night. The Cardinals rode the wave and romped to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.
Service was the name of the game for Marshall in the victory as the Cardinals tallied a whopping 20 aces in the match. Junior outside hitter Makenna Berg-Krogman led the way with eight. Senior defensive specialsit Cortney Checky, sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel, and freshman setter Kennedy Weisensel all pitched in four.
Berg-Krogman's influence didn't stop there with two blocks and three kills. Hoel led the team in kills with eight. Junior setter Kate Luzenski filled up the stat sheet as well, leading Marshall in both digs (5) and assists (14).
Momentum from that win rolled into a road trip to Cambridge two days later on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Blue Jays entered the match winless in conference play, and they would not find that elusive first win against the Cardinals. Marshall dominated in a sweep with set scores of 25-15, 25-9, and 25-16.
"I thought the girls played excellent and never let up," Schreiber said. "This was a good game for us to gain some confidence and momentum going into the post season."
Berg-Krogman was nails from the service line once again with seven aces. Checky also put up five. Junior middle Emily Brodbeck had a strong game, leading the team in blocks with three while also putting up four kills. Halle Weisensel led in digs with 19 and Luzenski led in assists with 23.
The win was a perfect warm-up for the impending WIAA tournament, where these two teams will meet again. The Cardinals earned the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3 while Cambridge picked up the No. 6 seed.
The two sides will clash for the third time this season at Marshall High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the first round of the tournament. The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 2 see Horicon and No. 7 seed Deerfield on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Capitol - South conference final volleyball standings