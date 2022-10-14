The Marshall volleyball team has vastly improved from last season to now. In 2021, the Cardinals won just two Capitol - South conference games, finishing second to last. This year, Marshall's experience has shined through as the Cardinals tripled that number, going 6-4 in conference play to finish third in the final standings. 

This positive push was propelled by great amounts of late-season success. Marshall won a weekend tournament at Rio High School, showed improvement in its rematch against conference champion Waterloo, and swept both Wisconsin Heights and Cambridge in the final week of the regular season.

