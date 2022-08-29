Marshall junior Kate Luzenski (13), sophomore Kierstin Hoel (9), senior Halle Weisensel (12), head coach Christina Schreiber, and freshman Kennedy Weisensel (10) prepare for the play in an invitational game at Monticello High School on Saturday, Aug. 27.
It may be early in the 2022 season, but the Marshall volleyball team has already shown improvements from last year. Just as it did in 2021, the Cardinals kicked off this season at the Monticello Invitational.
Last year, Marshall won just two of its five games. This time around, the Cardinals won three.
"The girls played really well for their first tournament of the year," Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said. "The effort plays and aggressiveness of these girls is really going to take them far this year; we just need to clean up some mental mistakes and unforced errors going forward. The gym is always very hot and muggy, which really takes a toll on the girls physically, but they stuck it out and fought until the end. Overall, a good showing for the start of the season."
The day started against Albany, and the Cardinals hit the ground running with a 25-19, 25-12 win. The host school, Monticello, was up next. It brought Marshall back down to earth with a 2-0 win, 25-18, 25-19.
Marshall took the first set in the ensuing game against Belmont 25-23, but let the second slip 25-21 in favor of the opponent. In the deciding third set, Belmont squeaked out a 15-12 victory to drop Marshall to 1-2 on the day. Undeterred, Marshall won its last two matches to finish the day on a very positive note.
The winning streak kicked off with a dominant performance against Juda. Marshall won 25-10, 25-13 to return to an even 2-2 record on the day with just one set left.
The final matchup was Black Hawk, and it turned into another nailbiter. Marshall took the first set 25-17, but Black Hawk responded with a 25-20 win in the second to force a tiebreaker. The Cardinals were resilient, winning 15-9 to end the day with a winning record and start the season on a high note.
Sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel picked up right where she left off last season, leading the team in kills on the day with 34. Junior middle blocker Emily Brodbeck impressed with 25 as well.
Senior Halle Weisensel has stepped into the the libero role for the Cardinals this season and had a strong debut. She led the team in digs with 45 and also put up 10 aces from the service line. Senior serving specialist Sydney Flint contributed eight aces as well.
Junior transer Makenna Berg-Krogman made an immediate impact with four blocks on the day. Brodbeck also pitched in three blocks of her own.
Just like last season, junior team captain Kate Luzenski is still the rock of this team. She led the way with 91 assists on the day and also contributed 38 digs.
With the Monticello Invitational out of the way, the Cardinals will now turn their attention towards Capitol - South conference play. Marshall will start with a trip to Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 6 followed by a home game against rival Waterloo on Thursday, Sept. 8.