It may be early in the 2022 season, but the Marshall volleyball team has already shown improvements from last year. Just as it did in 2021, the Cardinals kicked off this season at the Monticello Invitational.

Last year, Marshall won just two of its five games. This time around, the Cardinals won three. 

MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL

Marshall junior Kate Luzenski (13), sophomore Kierstin Hoel (9), senior Halle Weisensel (12), head coach Christina Schreiber, and freshman Kennedy Weisensel (10) prepare for the play in an invitational game at Monticello High School on Saturday, Aug. 27. 
MARSHALL CELEBRATION

The Marshall volleyball team celebrates a point at the Monticello Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27. 
EMILY BRODBECK

Marshall junior middle blocker Emily Brodbeck goes for a tip at the Monticello Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27. 