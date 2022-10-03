Last week was an up-and-down for the Marshall volleyball program, but it was punctuated with an inspiring step forward. The Cardinals beat Belleville in a thriller, lost a tough one against New Glarus, then romped to a tournament victory at Rio over the weekend to set the stage for an action-packed end to the season.

Marshall's home matchup against Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 27 was one for the books. The Cardinals looked to be in trouble of slipping out of the conference race as the Wildcats leapt out to a quick two-set lead with set scores of 25-16 and 25-21. 

MARSHALL BENCH
The Marshall volleyball bench erupts in celebration after winning a dramatic five-set match against Belleville on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Marshall High School.
MARSHALL CHAMPIONS
The Marshall volleyball team poses with the championship trophy of the Rio tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1.

