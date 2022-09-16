The Marshall volleyball program is on an obvious upward trend. Last season, the Cardinals won just two of their ten Capitol - South conference games. That was a young team that had a lot to learn.
In 2022, those same players have grown in strength and knowledge of the game, and it's shown up on the court. The Cardinals entered a home matchup with Cambridge on Thursday, Sept. 15 with two conference wins already under their belts in three tries, looking to earn that third win and surpass last season's conference win total.
Cambridge put up a fight in the last two sets, but Marshall emerged with a 25-9, 25-15, 28-30, 25-22 victory to get its third conference win in only four tries.
"The girls are just a cohesive unit this season," Marshall head coach Christina Schreiber said of the team's improvement. "They're meshing well, communicating well, and playing aggressively."
That aggression showed as the Cardinals came out red-hot to start the game. Cambridge was forced to call a timeout just four points into the first set as sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel had already hammered two kills en route to a 4-1 Marshall lead.
The Cardinals never let their foot off the gas. A strong performance from the service line rendered Cambridge helpless. Junior setter Kate Luzenski, senior defensive specialist Cortney Checky, junior outside hitter Makenna Berg-Krogman, and senior libero Halle Weisensel all had aces in the first set alone. Both Luzenski and Weisensel both had two aces apiece.
"The serving was great," Schreiber said. "We had a ton of aces which always helps out a ton. It gave us a confidence boost to swing hard, pick up what they were throwing at us, and be able to attack back."
Cambridge mustered enough points to keep things relatively close early, trailing 13-8. Marshall turned the intensity up to 10 and slammed the door on the set. Marshall scored 12 of the next 13 points. Hoel punctuated the set with a kill up the gut, confirming a 25-9 win.
The second set followed a similar tune. Berg-Krogman kept the dominance from the service line up with an ace on the first point, followed by a pair from Weisensel. Both Hoel and senior defensive specialist Sydney Flint got in on the ace fun as well as Marshall built its lead.
Marshall's swing accuracy got a little sloppy down the stretch as four straight Cambridge points came from missed Marshall kill attempts. However, the Cardinals had built an insurmountable lead. They rallied the troops to finish off the second set, 25-15.
Something changed on Cambridge's side following the second set. The Bluejays entered this matchup winless in conference, and they wouldn't let another opportunity slip so easily.
Cambridge has some serious size in the middle like 5-foot-10 middle sophomore Brooke Stenklyft, and the Bluejays chose to throw up a wall in front of Marshall's hardest hitters. The strategic move slowed the Marshall offense down, right as its service finally came down to earth.
"Cambridge made some good adjustments," Schreiber said of the third set. "They brought a lot of energy. We just kind of stepped back a little bit and our serving went downhill. That was the big difference in that set."
Now that Cambridge could hang around, Marshall was in for an absolute war of a third set. The two teams were even throughout the entire set, eventually reaching a 24-22 Marshall lead. The Bluejays didn't flinch, rattling off three straight points to turn the tables and take a 25-24 lead.
The two teams kept trading points. With Cambridge leading 29-28, Marshall pushed a return just a little too far, missing the court and awarding Cambridge its first set victory of the day, 30-28.
Cambridge undoubtedly had momentum heading into the fourth set, but the Cardinals did a great job of remaining calm and returning to the status-quo. Junior middle Emily Brodbeck set the pace with a big kill up the middle to start things off, followed by a pair of aces from Berg-Krogman.
"She's our 'Steady-Eddy,'" Schreiber said of Brodbeck. "She's just super consistent for us, both block-wise and point-wise. We expect her to continue that and potentially even build on it throughout the season."
Schreiber had some strategy up her sleeve as well as she moved Hoel to the back row to get more open swings. Hoel responded with a pair of early kills to get back on track.
Marshall built an early 10-5 lead, but Cambridge refused to quit once again with a four-point rally. Brodbeck again stamped out the Bluejays' momentum, this time with a massive block at the net.
Cambridge kept things close. Weisensel headed back to the service line with her team clinging to a 21-20 lead. She tossed the ball up and delivered the most emphatic ace of the day. Marshall scratched together the remaining points necessary following the momentum boost, capped by a tip at the net from Hoel, to take the set 25-22 and earn a match victory.
Marshall got an absolutely stellar game out of Berg-Krogman, who had seven kills, six aces, and 16 digs. Weisensel put in a fantastic performance as well with 26 digs and six aces. Hoel led the way in kills with 16 and also contributed two blocks. Brodbeck led the team in blocks with four. Luzenski contributed a whopping 30 assists and also contributed two aces.
The Cardinals close this week out with the Fall River invite on Saturday, Sept. 17. Next week, Marshall has only one conference game, but it's a tough one with a home matchup against New Glarus on Tuesday, Sept. 20.