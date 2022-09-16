The Marshall volleyball program is on an obvious upward trend. Last season, the Cardinals won just two of their ten Capitol - South conference games. That was a young team that had a lot to learn.

In 2022, those same players have grown in strength and knowledge of the game, and it's shown up on the court. The Cardinals entered a home matchup with Cambridge on Thursday, Sept. 15 with two conference wins already under their belts in three tries, looking to earn that third win and surpass last season's conference win total.

