In 2022, big questions were raised in Waterloo and Marshall about EMS services, school funding and a potential new village hall. Below is an overview of the biggest stories from each month of the year.

January

Fisheree flag football
Flag football will again be a part of the Marshall Lions Ice Fisheree Festival this Saturday.
Scouting for food
Cub Scouts Pack 76 helped collect food pantry donation in the area’s annual Scouting for Food March 12. Scouts went to various homes to collect donations after a flyer had been mailed the week prior. Then, Scouts helped sort items at The Venue at River’s Edge in Waterloo. There were 1,013 items collected and donated to the Marshall/Waterloo Food Pantry by Pack 76. The Scouts who participated included Jeremiah Pitzer, Emmett Ramminger, Easton Smith, Parker Smith, Cameron Armstrong, Frederick Baneck, Olivia Bradshaw, Quinn Wollner, Brandon Armstrong, Kate Bradshaw, Liam Ramminger and Jaxsen Schumann. There were also 11 adult leaders and parents who volunteered their time.
Keeping veterans in memory
Marshall area veteran John Annen places a flag at the gravesite of a veteran who has passed away. Annen, other area veterans and members of the Marshall American Legion Post 279 and Humphrey-Wilsey Auxiliary Unit 233 placed flags at Medina Cemetery gravesites last Saturday ahead of Memorial Day.
Trek 100 1.JPG
Hundreds of cyclists gathered in Waterloo on July 30 for the Trek 100 bike race, to fundraise for the MACC Fund. The race returned this year after being cancelled since 2019 due to COVID-19.
9-17-wknd-17.jpg
2022 Waterloo High School Homecoming Court

Pictured above is the 2022 Waterloo High School Homecoming Court: (From left to right) Senior representatives: Maddie Webster & Rick Ugorji; Taylor Noel & Connor Bergeron; Sophia Schneider & Gabino Garcia; Grace Marty & Jordan Cook; Brooke Lauersdorf & Bradee Haberman; junior reps Ashlyn Albrecht and Aidan Hamann; sophomore reps Emmy Schulenburg and Kyle Hostetler and freshmen reps Evelyn Mendez-Gonzalez and Andy Carrillo
wlc-musicals-2.jpg
Marshall Public Schools put on an enchanted rendition of the musical “Cinderella” this weekend, with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.