The Marshall-Waterloo Food Pantry is seeing increased traffic this fall, with the rising cost of living, and is preparing to return to its pre-pandemic registration process. 

Sue Zingsheim, the pantry’s director, said that pantry staff are seeing more local families register for services right now, due to inflationary costs and the increase in grocery costs.  In September alone, the pantry registered nine new families, more than a 10% increase from a total of 80 families in August.

