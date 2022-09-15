The football rivalry between Marshall and Waterloo needs no introduction. When the Pirates and Cardinals compete on the gridiron, both of their communities back them in one of the most storied games in the area.
The two will meet once again on Friday, Sept. 16 at Waterloo High School. This game is always important, but an air of heightened importance hangs over it in 2022.
HISTORY OF THE MATCHUP
Marshall enters this Friday's matchup with a 4-game winning streak over its rival. Waterloo's last win in the series came in 2017, but the Pirates came oh so close last season.
The Cardinals escaped with a 15-14 win in 2021. Waterloo went for the win instead of the tie after a late touchdown, opting to go for a two-point conversion. Marshall made the stop and won the game. The Cardinals wouldn't lose a game for the remainder of the regular season en route to an Eastern Suburban Conference championship.
CALL OF THE CARDINALS
Marshall lost a ton of talent to graduation after last season. Still, the Cardinals enter this matchup with a 3-1 record and a 2-0 mark in conference play.
Junior running back Matthew Motl was the heir apparent to Bryce Frank as Marshall's main source of offensive production this year, but the bruiser has missed the last two games with a knee injury. Despite his absence, he's still the team's leading rusher thus far this year with 259 yards to his name.
The offense has leaned on a committee of rushers to replace his production. Senior quarterback Collin Petersen has done his part, carrying 40 times for 201 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Junior Brayden Klubertanz had a big game last week against Clinton and has shown quick growth. Senior Ramon Campos has pitched in as well, taking 33 carries for 194 yards.
The goal was for Motl to return for the Waterloo game, as was the hope for junior offensive lineman Peyton Gundelach.
Entering this matchup, Marshall is one of two remaining undefeated teams in Eastern Suburban Conference play this season. The Cardinals have toppled Horicon/Hustisford and Clinton so far en route to a 2-0 record. Markesan is the other 2-0 team. The Hornets kicked off conference play with a win over Waterloo before thumping Dodgeland last week, 52-16.
PIECE OF THE PIRATES
When head coach Joe Jaehnke took over the team in the offseason, his main goal was to not change too much from the previous regime as to let the players continue to grow in a familiar system. This decision has paid off tremendously as the Pirates' offense is one of the area's most dangerous.
Just as he did last season, junior Cal Hush has been ultra productive. He's completed 61% of his passes for 897 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception.
Waterloo's receiving corps makes life easy on Hush, as well. Fellow junior Benny Marshall has been the primary target this season, bringing in 24 receptions for 449 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Cooper Setz has caught for 167 yards and two scores. Junior Ryan Sturgill has seven catches for 80 yards. This is all without junior star Trevor Firari, as well, who injured his elbow in week two and hasn't played since.
In the rushing attack, senior Rick Ugorji had a breakout game last week with 170 rushing yards and two scores. On the year, he leads the team in carries (52), yards (295) and is tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns (four). Ryan Sturgill also has four rushing touchdowns on just eight carries for 92 yards. His brother, Dakota has been another primary back, turning 27 carries into 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
KEYS TO THE MATCHUP
This one will come down to how Marshall slows down Waterloo's offense. The Cardinals are not their usual dominant selves on defense this season. Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) rushed for 325 yards on them. Clinton had 418 combined yards of offense last week.
There have been only 51 passing attempts on the Marshall defense all season long. Hush has attempted more than that in just his last two games. Marshall's cornerbacks are in for their biggest test of the season against this potent scoring offense.
Don't get it twisted, though. Waterloo's defense will have to work, too. Marshall is stellar at running the rock and should have Motl back to really energize the rushing attack. Things didn't go too well for the Pirates the last time they were up against a great running team in Markesan. The Hornets ripped off 383 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Waterloo's front seven has to be up to the task this week.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Waterloo High School on Friday, Sept. 16.