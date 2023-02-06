As the calendar flips from January to February, the impending end of the 2022-23 girls basketball regular season inches nearer and nearer. Both Marshall and Waterloo only have three games left on the schedule before the WIAA state tournament, which is set to begin regional play on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Cardinals of Marshall will look to end their current five-game losing streak in the meantime. This rough patch has included three conference losses, including Marshall's first loss to Waterloo in 31 games, and culminating with a road loss to Cambridge on Thursday, Feb. 2.