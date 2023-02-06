As the calendar flips from January to February, the impending end of the 2022-23 girls basketball regular season inches nearer and nearer. Both Marshall and Waterloo only have three games left on the schedule before the WIAA state tournament, which is set to begin regional play on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Cardinals of Marshall will look to end their current five-game losing streak in the meantime. This rough patch has included three conference losses, including Marshall's first loss to Waterloo in 31 games, and culminating with a road loss to Cambridge on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Marshall was right in that matchup with the Blue Jays, just as they had been in a tight 51-50 home loss back in mid January. Cambridge proved to be too much, outscoring the Cardinals 23-14 in the second half to come away with a 48-36 victory. Marshall senior guard Allie Rateike hit a trio of three point shots to lead the team with 11 points, followed by fellow senior Halle Weisensel with eight points and junior Wynn Held with seven.
Things have been a bit brighter on Waterloo's end, which parlayed its win over Marshall on Friday, Jan. 27 into a non-conference win over Fall River on Monday, Jan. 30. That positive momentum didn't last, however, as the Pirates suffered a road loss to the conference's last-place team, Wisconsin Heights, on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Vanguards had learned from their 51-37 loss to Waterloo earlier in the season and jumped all over the Pirates, racing out to a 29-17 lead by halftime. Waterloo would outscore Wisconsin Heights 22-19 in the second half, but it wasn't enough for a comeback in a 48-39 loss. Juniors Brenna Huebner and Tess Blundell tied for the team lead in points with 12 each while senior Julia Asik also pitched in nine.
Wisconsin Heights' next challenge will actually be a road trip to Marshall on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Cardinals will then wrap up their season with a pair of pivotal road games. They'll head to Belleville on Friday, Feb. 10 and to New Glarus on Thursday, Feb. 16.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates have a brutal two-game stretch upcoming with trips to New Glarus on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and to Cambridge on Friday, Feb. 10. They'll close out their regular season on Thursday, Feb. 16 with a home game against Belleville.