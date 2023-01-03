The 2022-23 season has been one of new beginnings for both the Marshall and Waterloo boys basketball programs. The Cardinals are breaking in almost an entirely new varsity team while the Pirates are under the direction of first-year head coach Jared Brown.

Neither side has been tested in Capitol—South conference competition yet. That all changes when these two will meet at Waterloo High School on Friday, Jan. 6.

MATTHEW MOTL
Buy Now

Marshall junior Matthew Motl drives the ball against Poynette at home on Monday, Dec. 19.
CAMERON TSCHANZ

Waterloo junior Cameron Tschanz is averaging nine points per game over the past four games for the Pirates.

Tags