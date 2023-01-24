The Capitol — South girls basketball conference season is finally hitting its stride. After more than a month of strict non-conference competition, the six members of the conference are squaring off with regularity.

Marshall and Waterloo started their respective conference seasons by facing off against one another back on Friday, Dec. 16, a 64-55 win for the home team, Marshall. The two sides’ respective seasons have been divergent since they last met. Now they’re set to square off once again, this time at Waterloo High School, on Friday, Jan. 27.

MADDIE WEBSTER

Waterloo senior Maddie Webster hoists a shot over a trio of defenders in a home game against Hustisford on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
HALLE WEISENSEL

Marshall senior Halle Weisensel drives the ball against Clinton at home on Monday, Jan. 16.

GBB: NEW GLARUS 75, MARSHALL 37

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 1 1 0-0 5
10 A. Rateike 4 1 1-1 12
12 H. Weisensel 3 3 0-0 15
21 L. Lopez 0 0 0-2 0
23 K. Hoel 2 0 1-2 5
TOTALS - 10 5 2-7 37
NEW GLARUS
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 H. Thompson 2 1 0-0 7
14 E. Lancaster 2 3 2-2 15
15 A. Atwell 1 0 0-0 2
20 G. Nommensen 7 0 2-3 16
21 E. Martinson 1 0 1-1 3
22 P. Schneider 1 0 0-0 2
23 L. Schadewalt 6 3 6-6 27
24 J. Runde 1 0 1-2 3
TOTALS - 21 7 12-14 75

GBB: BELLEVILLE 54, WATERLOO 43

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 0 0 1-2 1
3 K. Webster 0 0 2-2 2
12 A. Jaehnke 1 1 1-2 6
13 J. Asik 1 2 0-4 8
20 T. Blundell 1 2 2-2 10
21 B. Huebner 3 0 9-10 15
22 A. Albrecht 0 0 1-2 1
TOTALS - 6 5 16-29 43
BELLEVILLE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 L. Winkers 2 2 0-0 10
5 A. Edge 3 1 1-2 10
10 K. Prochaska 1 1 0-0 5
11 E. Doyle 0 1 0-0 3
12 T. Devoe 3 1 2-2 11
14 M. Caskey 0 0 1-3 1
34 M. DeSmet 5 0 4-8 14
TOTALS - 14 6 8-15 54

