The Waterloo and Marshall wrestling teams were the top dogs at their regional over the weekend, both earning a spot at WIAA team sectionals, hosted at Random Lake High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Neither team could punch a ticket to team state, however, as both the Pirates and Cardinals lost in the semifinal round.
Waterloo, which finished in first place as a team at the Horicon regional, was up against host Random Lake, which finished second at the Random Lake regional. The Rams emerged victorious, scoring a 45-36 victory.
Only six of the 14 weight classes represented actually had matches. Waterloo got forfeit wins at 106, 160, 170, 182, and 195 lbs.. Of the six matches that actually happened, Random Lake won five. Junior Ryan Sturgill picked up the Pirates only win of the evening at 138 lbs., taking an injury victory at the end of the first period.
Marshall, which finished second at the Horicon regional, was up against Cedar Grove-Belgium, the champion of the Random Lake regional. The Rockets were victorious again, defeating Marshall by a team score of 58-21. Six of the possible 14 matches were forfeits for this matchup with both sides getting three.
Much like Waterloo, the Cardinals only won one match. Senior Drew Johnson, who's already added a conference and regional championship to his name this season, was responsible. He scored a 7-0 decision win at 132 lbs. for Marshall's sole win of the day.
In the championship matchup, Cedar Grove-Belgium defeated Random Lake in a 35-33 thriller to advance to team state.
The postseason is still not yet finished for neither Marshall nor Waterloo. Both the Cardinals and Pirates are sending multiple individual wrestlers to sectionals, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Dodgeland High School.