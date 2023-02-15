The Waterloo and Marshall wrestling teams were the top dogs at their regional over the weekend, both earning a spot at WIAA team sectionals, hosted at Random Lake High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Neither team could punch a ticket to team state, however, as both the Pirates and Cardinals lost in the semifinal round.

Waterloo, which finished in first place as a team at the Horicon regional, was up against host Random Lake, which finished second at the Random Lake regional. The Rams emerged victorious, scoring a 45-36 victory.

