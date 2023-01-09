The Marshall wrestling program honored its five seniors in style. The Cardinals welcomed in Rio/Fall River/Cambria-Friesland/Randolph, Whitnall-Greendale, and Deerfield in for a quad on Thursday, Jan. 5. Seniors Drew Johnson, Tyler Petersen, Christian Franco, Grant Chadwick, and AJ Schlimgen were recognized for their contributions.

Those five, along with the underclassmen contributors for Marshall's varsity, put on a strong performance. The Cardinals came out of the event with a pair of wins and a loss. They topped Rio co-op 39-28 and Deerfield 42-21 before closing the night with a 49-27 loss to Whitnall/Greendale.

