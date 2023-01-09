The Marshall wrestling program honored its five seniors in style. The Cardinals welcomed in Rio/Fall River/Cambria-Friesland/Randolph, Whitnall-Greendale, and Deerfield in for a quad on Thursday, Jan. 5. Seniors Drew Johnson, Tyler Petersen, Christian Franco, Grant Chadwick, and AJ Schlimgen were recognized for their contributions.
Those five, along with the underclassmen contributors for Marshall's varsity, put on a strong performance. The Cardinals came out of the event with a pair of wins and a loss. They topped Rio co-op 39-28 and Deerfield 42-21 before closing the night with a 49-27 loss to Whitnall/Greendale.
Marshall's evening of competition started with Deerfield. The Cardinals would pull out four wins and had three forfeit victories to emerge victorious. All four wins were pins. Junior Tucker Cobb earned a pin in 1:18 at 126 lbs., Johnson pinned his opponent in 1:47 at 138 lbs., junior Brayden Klubertanz had the fastest pin of the matchup at 1:01 at 152 lbs., and sophomore Turner Cobb battled for a pine at 4:20 at 160 lbs.
Next up was the Rio co-op. Marshall picked up three forfeit victories once again to go along with three head-to-head wins. Johnson improved to 2-0 on the day with a quick 19 second pin. Tucker Cobb also doubled his pin count, getting his opponent in 1:58. Junior Miles Zimmerman, wrestling at 113 lbs., would also pin his opponent in 4:55.
The evening closed with a tough matchup with Whitnall/Greendale. Marshall's usual suspects were responsible for most of the Cardinals' points. Both Johnson and Tucker Cobb made it a perfect 3-0 on the day with three pins. Johnson pinned his opponent in 1:08 and Cobb got his in 2:32.
Petersen and Schlimgen, two seniors, had received forfeit wins up until this point. Both got the opportunity to compete, and both delivered. Petersen, wrestling at 138 lbs., pinned his opponent in 1:08. Schlimgen, wrestling at 220 lbs., would also earn a pin in 1:48.
Beyond being senior night, Thursday was extra memorable for Johnson, who earned the 100th win of his career. His stats through four years of Cardinal wrestling have been eye-popping. He's earned 847 team points with 115 takedowns and 89 pins. He has twice been named Marshall’s most valuable wrestler to go along with being a two time sectional qualifier and a two time second team all conference selection.
Following senior night, Marshall turned right around and returned to the mat on Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Rocket Scramble at Cedar Grove-Belgium High School. The Cardinals put on an impressive display, finishing eighth of the 15 teams with a team score of 386. Host Cedar Grove-Belgium won the scramble with a team score of 705.
Johnson was again a vital component of Marshall's success, taking second in the 132 lbs. bracket. After a first round bye, he pinned a Southern Door opponent in 3:02, he found himself in a battle against a Campbellsport wrestler. Despite holding a 5-1 lead, Johnson was flipped and pinned at the five minute mark to take his first and only loss of the day. He'd pin a Cedar Grove-Belgium wrestler in 3:11 and a Brillion wrestler in 1:12 to earn second place.
Marshall also got a top five finish out of Tucker Cobb in the 126 lbs. bracket. Much like Johnson, he started his day with a bye followed by a pin, this one over a Horicon wrestler in 4:48. Cobb would lose by a 19-4 against a Brillion wrestler and then was injured in a match against a Campbellsport wrestler. The match was ruled a medical forfeit and his final match of the day was given to a Cedar Grove-Belgium wrestler by injury default.
Kody Finke and Turner Cobb would both add sixth place finishes, as well. Finke, wrestling in the 145 lbs. bracket, earned two pins in less than two minutes and had two hard-fought losses. One came by pin at the 5:39 mark and the second was a major decision victory for a Lomira wrestler, 14-3.
Turner Cobb also had a pair of pins, one at the 3:30 mark against a Wauwatosa wrestler and the other in 1:35 against an Oostburg wrestler. He would take pins from Sheboygan Falls and Campbellsport wrestlers to earn himself sixth place.
Next up, Marshall has another quad. The Cardinals will travel to Oakfield High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to square off against the host school, Pardeeville, and the Rio co-op.