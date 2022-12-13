The Marshall wrestling program was able to test its abilities against strong competition over the weekend. The Cardinals made the quick trip over to Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the Bob Downing Invitational. This elite tournament drew in some of the state's best programs and offered up an opportunity for Marshall to compete.

The Cardinals would finish in 17th place of the 24 participating schools with a team score of 266. Fennimore won the event with a team score of 656, followed by Lodi in second with 584 and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in third with a 503.

DREW JOHNSON
Marshall senior Drew Johnson wrestles at the Bob Downing Invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.
TREVOR SCHLIMGEN
Marshall sophomore Trevor Schlimgen wrestles at the Bob Downing Invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

