The Marshall wrestling team has turned its intensity up at the perfect time. After an impressive third place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament, the Cardinals parlayed that momentum into a great effort at WIAA super regionals, hosted at Horicon High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Marshall earned 181 team points, qualifying for team sectionals with a second place finish behind only rival Waterloo. Additionally, six individual wrestlers advanced to sectionals. The Cardinals were led by a pair of regional champions, junior Tucker Cobb at 126 lbs. and senior Drew Johnson at 132 lbs..
Cobb absolutely dominated his bracket. He entered the day as the top seed and received a pair of byes to reach the semifinals. There, he pinned a Dodgeland wrestler in just 57 seconds to reach the championship match. Though it took a bit longer, Cobb would secure a pin in 3:26 to claim his regional title. Neither opponent scored a point on him.
Johnson also entered the day as the top dog in his bracket. No opponent would score on him, either. No one had the time. Johnson pinned his Waterloo opponent in the semifinals in 24 seconds and needed just 1:06 to get a pin against a Johnson Creek wrestler in the championship match.
Two of Marshall's heavyweights nearly claimed regional titles, as well. Both junior Mikail Alexander-Taylor (285 lbs.) and senior Grant Chadwick (182 lbs.) placed second in their respective brackets, still performing well enough to punch a ticket to sectionals.
Chadwick's quest to return to the state finals got off to a strong start. He pinned a Waterloo wrestler in 3:45 and earned a 4-0 decision win over a Cambridge wrestler to reach the championship match. He would suffer a pin fall to a Kenosha Christian Life wrestler but quickly bounced back. Now demoted to the second place match, he pinned a Kenosha St. Joseph wrestler in 2:43 to claim second place and advance to sectionals.
Alexander-Taylor followed the exact same path in his bracket. He ripped through the quarterfinals and semifinals with pins at the 2:57 and 1:13 mark. He, too, would fall in the championship match. A Kenosha St. Joseph wrestler won with a first period pin. The second place match against a Living Word Lutheran wrestler was ruled a no contest, awarding second place to Alexander-Taylor.
Two more Cardinals, senior Tyler Petersen (138 lbs.) and junior Kody Finke (145 lbs.) took third in their respective brackets to keep their seasons alive.
After a hard-fought 11-7 decision win in the quarterfinals, Petersen's season was put in jeopardy when he was pinned late in the third period of his semifinal match. He battled back, gutting out another tight 10-9 decision to earn a spot in the second place match. A Kenosha St. Joseph wrestler who had just lost in the championship slotted in to be his opponent. Peterson would suffer a second period pin to take third place, but his performance was solid enough to advance to sectionals.
Finke followed a similar path. After earning a 9-3 victory in the quarterfinals, he was pinned in the first period by a Hustisford wrestler in the semifinals. He'd bounce back, staying alive by pinning a Cambridge wrestler in 1:04. He would forfeit his second place match against a Living Word Lutheran wrestler, taking third place and punching a ticket to sectionals.
Five Marshall wrestlers did not qualify as individuals. Junior Miles Zimmerman took fifth in the 106 lbs. bracket, freshman Karter Stark finished sixth in the 113 lbs. bracket, junior Brayden Klubertanz finished fifth at 152 lbs., sophomore Turner Cobb finished fifth at 160 lbs., and senior Christian Franco did not place in the 170 lbs. bracket.
Next up for Marshall is team sectionals. The Cardinals will travel to Random Lake High School to take on Cedar Grove-Belgium head-to-head on Tuesday, Feb. 14. A win there would pit Marshall against the winner of Random Lake and Waterloo's head-to-head on the other side of Sectional D.
Marshall's six qualified wrestlers will then take on individual sectionals at Dodgeland High School on Saturday, Feb. 18 with a trip to the Kohl Center for the WIAA state finals on the line.