The Marshall wrestling team has turned its intensity up at the perfect time. After an impressive third place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament, the Cardinals parlayed that momentum into a great effort at WIAA super regionals, hosted at Horicon High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Marshall earned 181 team points, qualifying for team sectionals with a second place finish behind only rival Waterloo. Additionally, six individual wrestlers advanced to sectionals. The Cardinals were led by a pair of regional champions, junior Tucker Cobb at 126 lbs. and senior Drew Johnson at 132 lbs..

