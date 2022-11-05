Marshall's stellar 2022 football season has come to a close. The Cardinals were undefeated Eastern Suburban conference champions, won at least 10 games for the second consecutive season, and added two playoff playoff victories to their resume. The dream season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 4 at Marshall High School as the No. 1 seed Cardinals fell to the No. 2 seed Mondovi Buffaloes, 35-0.

"It stings now" Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. "But, these guys are going to look back and remember they had a really good season. Nobody can ever take that away from them. We would have liked for it to end better, of course. There was a lot stacked against up, but the kids never hung their heads. They fought. They battled. I'm proud of them."

