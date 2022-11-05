Marshall's stellar 2022 football season has come to a close. The Cardinals were undefeated Eastern Suburban conference champions, won at least 10 games for the second consecutive season, and added two playoff playoff victories to their resume. The dream season came to an end on Friday, Nov. 4 at Marshall High School as the No. 1 seed Cardinals fell to the No. 2 seed Mondovi Buffaloes, 35-0.
"It stings now" Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. "But, these guys are going to look back and remember they had a really good season. Nobody can ever take that away from them. We would have liked for it to end better, of course. There was a lot stacked against up, but the kids never hung their heads. They fought. They battled. I'm proud of them."
Namely, what was stacked against this Marshall squad was weather and injuries. There was constant rain Friday night, making for some sloppy and slippery conditions. Additionally, some key playmakers were banged up for the Cardinals. Senior quarterback Collin Petersen had an injured shoulder, junior running back and linebacker Matthew Motl missed the contest with an ankle injury, and senior linebacker Erik Ayala was "being held together by a couple of shoulder braces."
Still, Mondovi deserves its credit for a strong game in its own right. The Buffaloes brought intensity to both sides of the ball. They made stands when they needed to and made a habit of slipping through tackles to establish and maintain their lead.
Mondovi would eventually take over, but Marshall dominated every single second of the first quarter. The Cardinals took the opening kickoff and gobbled up the first 12 minutes of the game as they plodded their way up the field. With no Motl to run the ball, Marshall fed the rock to senior running back Ramon Campos, who picked up first down after first down. The first quarter came to a close with Marshall facing 4th and goal from the five yard line.
The Cardinals had been denied on three consecutive plays from first and goal as they entered the second quarter facing fourth down, and Mondovi's defense continued to stand tall. Marshall called a reverse handoff, but the Buffaloes got into the backfield quickly to wrap up the ballcarrier and force a turnover on downs.
"I wish we could go back and replay those four downs," Kleinheinz said of the goal line stand. "It would have been nice to punch that in and play with a lead."
Mondovi senior running back Dawson Rud was a problem all night for Marshall's defense, and he made his presence known on the Buffaloes' first offensive possession. Facing 4th and short, he slipped a tackle and flipped the field with a 23-yard run to keep the drive alive.
The Buffaloes continued marching until they were knocking on the door of the endzone, facing 4th and goal from the Marshall one yard line. Mondovi senior quarterback Jarod Falkner kept it himself, leaping in for the first score of the contest. Falkner would tote the rock on a successful two-point conversion to give his team an 8-0 lead with less than two minutes left in the first half. Mondovi would hold onto that lead heading into the halftime break.
Mondovi had the momentum, and broke the game wide open in the third quarter. A quick 14-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion doubled the Buffaloes' lead to 16-0 on their first possession of the second half. Then Falkner, who doubled as a cornerback on defense for Mondovi, made a one-handed interception to give Mondovi the ball back near midfield. Two plays later, Falkner kept it himself and broke a 51-yard touchdown run. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Buffaloes led 22-0 less than five minutes into the second half.
Desperate for a comeback, the Marshall offense took to the air. Petersen had a stellar 23-yard completion to sophomore receiver Max Timpel, who snagged the ball despite double coverage. The momentum swung right back to Mondovi, though, as the next play was an intercepted pass in the endzone.
Rud's habit of breaking tackles earned Mondovi yet another touchdown on its ensuing possession. He slipped a tackle to pick up a first down on third and 20 as the third quarter ended. Then to start the fourth quarter, he broke off a six-yard touchdown run to give the Buffaloes a 28-0 lead.
Marshall would turn its next possession over on downs, and Falkner punched in another rushing touchdown to bring the game to its final score, 35-0. Marshall would throw another interception as the Buffaloes were able to run out the last of the clock.
"Mondovi is a good team," Kleinheinz said. "I felt like they out-efforted us there in the second half. It's hard when you get down, but you have to look at the overall picture."
The Cardinals close out 2022 with a 10-2 overall record, a 7-0 mark in the Eastern Suburban conference, and two WIAA playoff wins for the first time since 2015.
This brings an end to the high school careers of Marshall's 11-player senior class of 2023, which includes Peyton Kleinheinz, Wyatt Jennings, Peyton Colden, Collin Petersen, Ramon Campos, McKynzee Schepp, Thyren Laufenberg, Roman George, Erik Ayala, Taylor Michalak, and Ryder Kosbau.
"Our seniors laid a blueprint," Matt Kleinheinz said. "Now, the young kids know what it takes to get to this point in the season. It's up to them to learn from that and go even further than this."