Marshall's thrilling run through the 2023 WIAA state tournament has come to an end. The No. 4 seeded Cardinals claimed a dramatic regional championship thanks to an overtime win over No. 5 seed Pardeeville and a double overtime upset of No. 1 seed Darlington, setting up a rematch with a familiar foe in the sectional semifinals.

KENYON MIGGINS
Marshall sophomore Kenyon Miggins scored 17 points in a WIAA sectional semifinal loss to Belleville at Monona Grove High School on Thursday, Mar. 9.

Belleville, the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, was the Capitol - South conference's champion following an undefeated conference season. The Wildcats were next up for the Cardinals as the two sides and their committed fanbases converged on Monona Grove High School on Thursday, Mar. 9 for the neutral site sectional semifinal.

PEYTON KLEINHEINZ
Marshall senior Peyton Kleinheinz led the Cardinals with 30 points in a sectional semifinal loss to Belleville at Monona Grove High School on Thursday, Mar. 9.

BBB: BELLEVILLE 69, MARSHALL 54

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 14 0 2-2 30
2 C. Petersen 0 0 1-2 1
3 K. Miggins 7 1 0-0 17
5 R. Campos 0 0 1-2 1
13 J. Hornby 1 0 1-2 3
40 M. Motl 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 23 1 4-8 54
BELLEVILLE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 J. Fahey 0 0 0-2 0
2 C. Scholey 5 0 2-2 12
4 A. Ace 5 2 1-2 17
5 K. DeSmet 2 1 4-6 11
11 D. Conner 4 1 2-4 13
14 N. Meier 3 0 4-7 10
23 J. Erickson 3 0 0-0 6
TOTALS - 22 4 13-23 69