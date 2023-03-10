Marshall's thrilling run through the 2023 WIAA state tournament has come to an end. The No. 4 seeded Cardinals claimed a dramatic regional championship thanks to an overtime win over No. 5 seed Pardeeville and a double overtime upset of No. 1 seed Darlington, setting up a rematch with a familiar foe in the sectional semifinals.
Belleville, the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, was the Capitol - South conference's champion following an undefeated conference season. The Wildcats were next up for the Cardinals as the two sides and their committed fanbases converged on Monona Grove High School on Thursday, Mar. 9 for the neutral site sectional semifinal.
The Wildcats had the Cardinals' number in the regular season, winning by 15 and 29 in their two previous meetings. The same rung true on Thursday as Belleville's strict defense and opportunistic fastbreak offense led it to a 69-54 victory.
"Every year we set goals for ourselves," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "It's always a hope to get to a sectional and give yourself a chance. I couldn't be more proud of how hard we fought and the way we played. I have never doubted the effort of these guys. They play hard. Some games, we just don't have enough bullets in the gun. That's a very good Belleville team. I wish them the best of luck."
The raucous energy in the gym, provided by the strong fan turnout from both schools, quickly shifted in favor of Belleville as the Wildcats started the game on a 10-0 run. Three of the four buckets Belleville hit during this run came off of Marshall turnovers as the Wildcats' guards had quick hands defensively.
"We just turned the ball over too much tonight," Denniston said. "Our goal was to get them in the half court and make them have to grind it out. We gave them way too many easy buckets off of our turnovers."
Thankfully for Marshall, an ensuing timeout was the spark that senior big man Peyton Kleinheinz needed to get going. He started dominating in the paint. In a flash, he had knocked down five buckets, one of which through contact for an and-one free throw, to score Marshall's first 11 points of the game.
Soon after, standout sophomore Kenyon Miggins got in on the scoring fun as well. He hit a fader, a layup, and a jumper as Marshall stayed in the game, only trailing 22-18.
Marshall's shift in momentum was quickly robbed by another big Belleville run. The Wildcats settled down and returned to business, launching into a 15-2 run to end the first half with a 37-22 lead. Junior Carter Scholey was at the center of this run for Belleville, scoring three layups off of turnovers.
Undeterred, Miggins and Kleinheinz continued to work hard. Marshall scored 32 points in the second half. 28 of those were scored by either Miggins or Kleinheinz.
Their efforts reached a crescendo with about six and a half minutes to play. Another and-one bucket from Kleinheinz was followed by a free throw from Collin Peterseon, cutting Belleville's lead down to 56-47. This was the first time the deficit was within single digits since Belleville's monstrous run to end the first half.
The Cardinals weren't able to erase the lead completely, though. Belleville showed poise down the stretch, maintaining possession and hitting its free throws when the moment called for it. The Wildcats hung on for the 15-point lead and a berth in the Sectional 3 final.
Kleinheinz led the game in scoring with a tremendous 30-point outing. Miggins was huge for Marshall as well, putting up 17. They were Marshall's only two players to hit more than one shot. As for Belleville, five players eclipsed double digits, headlined by senior Andrew Ace with 17.
The loss brings an end to the high school playing career of Marshall's four-man senior class of 2023: Peyton Kleinheinz, Collin Petersen, Ramon Campos, and Erik Ayala. In their time as Cardinals, they won a Capitol - South conference title in 2020-21, reached the Division 4 state semifinal as juniors in 2021-22, and repeated as regional champions in 2022-23.
There's still plenty to be excited about for the future with this program, as well. The Cardinals get three starters back next season with Miggins as well as juniors Jaxon Hornby and Matthew Motl. Reserve contributors like sophomore Teseo Ruelas and junior Karter Grossman also showed promising flashes this season as they gained varsity experience.
"I'm proud of our seniors," Denniston said. "I'll miss them. I also challenged our underclassmen to work hard in the offseason to allow us to play in the sectionals again next year. Bottom line, it's going to take a lot of work."