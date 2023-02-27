Marshall senior Drew Johnson snaps down Marathon junior Dylan Dodson during a Division 3 first round match at 132 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Dodson won by fall.
Marshall junior Tucker Cobb (top) wrestles Coleman senior Raymond Lemieux in a Division 3 first round match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Lemieux won a 12-1 major decision.
Marshall's 2022-23 wrestling season came to an end at the pinnacle of the sport as the Cardinals sent three representatives to the 2023 WIAA state tournament, hosted at the UW-Madison Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Senior Drew Johnson was joined there by juniors Tucker Cobb and Lea Olson, all three of whom were making their first career state tournament appearances.
Johnson, who was wrestling in the 132 lbs. bracket in Division 3, has been one of Marshall's best all season. He won a Capitol Conference championship and a regional championship before taking second in his sectional to qualify for state.
His time at the state tournament was cut short, as he only participated in one match. He drew Marathon junior Dylan Dodson and got off to a solid start, scoring the first two points of the match with a takedown. Dodson responded in kind, scoring seven quick points with a reversal, nearfall, and takedown before securing a pin at the 1:52 mark, ending Johnson's season.
Cobb also had his work cut out for himself in the 126 lbs. bracket. He followed the same route to state as Johnson had, winning his regional then finishing second at his sectional.
He drew Coleman senior Raymond Lemieux for his opening match. Lemieux scored 10 straight straight points before Cobb got on the board with an escape midway through the second period. A late takedown from Lemieux gave him a 12-1 advantage heading into the third period. Cobb held Lemieux scoreless for the entirety of the final period, but couldn't find a score as he fell in a 12-1 major decision.
Olson made history this season as the first female wrestler to qualify for the WIAA state tournament in Marshall's school history. She ran unopposed in her sectional at 185 lbs., buying her a ticket to the Kohl Center.
Olson was matched up with Milwaukee Reagan freshman Kayla Craig in the first round. Craig took advantage of some good positioning early, catching Olson for a pin at the 42 second mark of the first period.
"We're super proud of our state qualifiers," Marshall head coach Doug Springer said. "They battled with great integrity."
The state tournament brought an end to a very successful season for the Cardinals. Marshall had the depth this season to qualify for team sectionals this year. The Cardinals also had six individual sectional qualifiers.