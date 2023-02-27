Marshall's 2022-23 wrestling season came to an end at the pinnacle of the sport as the Cardinals sent three representatives to the 2023 WIAA state tournament, hosted at the UW-Madison Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Senior Drew Johnson was joined there by juniors Tucker Cobb and Lea Olson, all three of whom were making their first career state tournament appearances.

Johnson, who was wrestling in the 132 lbs. bracket in Division 3, has been one of Marshall's best all season. He won a Capitol Conference championship and a regional championship before taking second in his sectional to qualify for state.

Marshall senior Drew Johnson snaps down Marathon junior Dylan Dodson during a Division 3 first round match at 132 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Dodson won by fall.
Marshall junior Tucker Cobb (top) wrestles Coleman senior Raymond Lemieux in a Division 3 first round match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Lemieux won a 12-1 major decision.
Marshall junior Lea Olson (right) lost by fall to Milwaukee Ronald Reagan freshman Kayla Craig in a first round match at the state girls wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

