The 2022 calendar year was one of high accolades for Marshall High School. Between the Cardinals' 11 sports, they brought home three state finals appearances, one sectional championship, three regional championships, a conference championship, and plenty of individual accomplishments.
BASEBALL
Entering this season, Marshall hadn't hung a regional championship on the wall in baseball in more than a decade and hadn't even won a postseason game since 2018. That all changed in 2022 as head coach Shane Murphy led an inspired run through the WIAA state tournament to claim that elusive regional championship.
The Cardinals were a No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3 and got off to a hot start by blowing out No. 6 seed Poynette 12-3 in the first round of regionals. The bats stayed hot in the regional semifinal with a 12-6 win over No.2 seed Green Lake/Princeton. No. 1 seed Markesan took an early 8-2 lead over Marshall in the regional final, but the offense caught fire once again, scoring seven runs in the fourth inning alone for an 11-9 win and a regional crown.
Marshall's magical run would come to an end in its first sectional game against Viroqua, but the season was an undeniable success. On top of the postseason run, Marshall finished tied for third in the Capitol - South conference with a 5-5 record.
The Capitol - South took note of Marshall's top contributors, as well. Senior Cole Denniston, junior Wyatt Jennings, sophomore Matthew Motl, and freshman Carson Connelly were named first team all-conference. Senior Haiden Nolden was a second team selection and senior Cooper Usgaard was named honorable mention.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The senior-heavy Marshall boys basketball team was one of the school's most successful this year, riding an exhilarating run through the WIAA state tournament to a trip to the Kohl Center for the Division 4 state semifinals.
The Cardinals entered the tournament fueled by a disappointing third place finish in the final Capitol - South standings. Still, Marshall was a No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 and got hot at the right time. The Cardinals climbed past No. 2 seed Darlington for a regional championship, earned a satisfying revenge win over No. 5 seed New Glarus in the sectional semifinal, and toppled fellow No. 3 seed Onalaska Luther to punch a ticket to the Kohl Center.
Destiny had other plans for the Cardinals as they would fall to eventual Division 4 state champion Roncalli, 50-43, in the semifinal.
It was another stellar season for senior guard Craig Ward, who averaged 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. For his efforts, he was named the conference's Player of the Year as well as a WBCA first team all-state selection. This was the second consecutive season the dynamic guard earned both of those honors. The Capitol - South honors didn't end with Ward as seniors Cole Denniston and Reid Truschinski also picked up second team all-conference honors.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marshall's cross country season was all about development for both the boys and girls in 2022. Between the two programs, only one senior ran varsity as the Cardinals focused on development for the future.
Junior Jaxon Hornby was an undeniable bright spot for Marshall. He never finished lower than 10th place as an individual throughout the entire regular season, including two second place finishes and a third place. He took fifth at the Capitol Conference race and took that momentum into the postseason.
He took fifth at his sectional to punch an individual ticket to the WIAA state finals. Hornby would run a 17:43.2 at the finals to earn 43rd place overall.
FOOTBALL
The Marshall football team only tightened its grip on the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2022. The Cardinals claimed the league's title for the third straight time. For as long as the conference has existed, Marshall has been its champion.
2022 had similar vibes to 2021. Marshall and Markesan met in the final week of the season in both season as undefeated squads in conference play with a title on the line. Just as it went down in 2021, Marshall earned a victory in the de-facto championship game to hoist the trophy as undefeated champs once again.
Marshall entered the postseason as a No. 1 seed in Division 6 and backed that up with a pair of wins over No. 8 seed Westfield and No. 5 seed Onalaska Luther. The run came to an end in a tough loss to No. 2 seed Mondovi, which would earn a trip to Camp Randall as a state participant.
Junior offensive lineman Peyton Gundelach, senior defensive lineman Taylor Michalak, and senior linebacker Ramon Campos were all named the ESC's Player of the Year at their respcetive positions. Additionally, defensive coordinator Luke Hensler was named the co-assistant coach of the year.
Beyond those four honors, plenty more Cardinals earned all conference. First team selections included senior tight end and defensive end Peyton Kleinheinz, junior running back and linebacker Brayden Klubertanz, senior linebacker Erik Ayala, and senior kicker McKynzee Schepp. Second team choices included junior running back Matthew Motl and senior safety Collin Petersen,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The 2021-22 girls basketball season was a bit of a shock to the system for Marshall. The Cardinals relinquished their vice grip on the Capitol - South conference, losing their first conference game since the 2016-17 season, which was also the last time they failed to win the conference.
Marshall ended up with a 6-4 record in conference play, good for fourth place and just outside of the three-way tie for first between New Glarus, Belleville, and Cambridge at 7-3.
The Cardinals were a No. 6 seed in Sectional 3 of the Division 4 WIAA state tournament and earned a regional opener win over No. 11 Parkview, 58-12. The Cardinals' postseason run was short lived as No. 3 seed Pardeeville ended it in the following round.
Guard Allie Rateike was the brightest spot of the season, exploding for an average of 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game to garner first team all-conference honored. Senior shooting guard Abby Ward earned herself second team all-conference recognition and both Wynn Held and Halle Weisensel were honorable mention.
SOFTBALL
Marshall's softball team offered up great progress with the 2023 season in mind. With only one senior on the roster, this youthful squad gained valuable experience and made some noise in the progress.
The Cardinals ended up tied for second in the Capitol - South conference standings with Cambridge with a 5-3 record. As a No. 6 seed in the WIAA state tournament, Marshall looked to play the role of spoiler at No. 3 seed Columbus. The dramatic battle went into extra innings with Columbus barely emerging with a 5-4 win.
Marshall was all over the Capitol - South all-conference list, as a result. Juniors Zara Quam, Allie Rateike, Halle Weisensel, and Josi Mender were all first team selections. Junior Kaitlin Jesberger and freshman Sydney Stuntebeck were also second team choices.
TRACK & FIELD
It was a tough season on the track for both the boys and girls of Marshall in 2022. After a season of hard work, the Capitol Conference meet to punctuate the regular season proved to be filled with stiff competition as the girls finished last of 10 teams and the boys finished ninth of 11 teams.
Things took a bit more of a positive turn for the boys in the postseason as three individuals and one relay team performed well enough at regionals to punch a ticket.
Josh Eggers took second at regionals in pole vault with a jump of 10-0.6 to advance. A jump of the same height at sectionals landed him in a tie for 11th. Canon Siedschlag took third at his regional in the 400 meter dash and would claim ninth at sectionals with his time of 53.18 seconds. Jaxon Hornby earned a spot in sectionals after finishing third in regionals in the 1,600 meter run. He nearly earned a trip to state with a fifth place finish at sectionals with a time of 4:42.43.
Marshall's 4x800 relay squad also advanced from regionals thanks to a third place finish from Justin Grady, Jack Hellenbrand, Huston Siedschlag, and Hornby. Those same four would finish 10th at sectionals with a time of 8:50.36.
VOLLEYBALL
Marshall's upward trajectory continued on the volleyball court in 2022. The Cardinals tripled their Capitol - South win total from last season, going from two to six victories. This earned them third place in the final standings.
The Cardinals were a No. 3 seed in the WIAA state tournament and swept conference rival Cambridge in the first round to set up a showdown with No. 2 seed Horicon in the regional semifinal. Marshall won the first set, but let the next three slip to bring the season to an end.
Sophomore phenom outside hitter Kierstin Hoel was the team's sole first team all-conference selection. Both junior middle blocker Emily Brodbeck and senior libero Halle Weisensel picked up second team honors while junior setter Kate Luzenski earned honorable mention.
WRESTLING
Grant Chadwick headlined a successful 2022 season for the Marshall wrestling program. He made it all the way to the Kohl Center for the state finals in the 195 lbs. bracket, where he would lose his one and only match. He won his regional and earned fourth at sectionals to punch a ticket to the Kohl Center.
As a team, Marshall would take eighth at the Capitol Conference meet. Chadwick was also far from being the Cardinals' only sectional participant. Tucker Cobb (120 lbs.), Tyler Petersen (126 lbs.), and Drew Johnson (132 lbs.) all finished second in their respective weight brackets at regionals for a sectional berth. Cobb finished so close to earning a spot in the state finals as well, finishing fourth at sectionals.
--
On a personal note, 2022 was my first full calendar year of sports coverage as a professional. I'm endlessly thankful to the Marshall community, as well as my other communities of Sun Prairie and Waterloo, for accepting me with open arms. Marshall has an impressive history of success that it expects to reach in every sport in every season which makes covering these teams a lot of fun. Here's to more athletic enjoyment in 2023!