The 2022 calendar year was one of high accolades for Marshall High School. Between the Cardinals' 11 sports, they brought home three state finals appearances, one sectional championship, three regional championships, a conference championship, and plenty of individual accomplishments.

BASEBALL

COLE DENNISTON
Marshall senior Cole Denniston was a first team all-conference selection in 2022 and helped lead the Cardinals to a regional championship.
Craig Ward drive

Marshall senior guard Craig Ward was named a back-to-back all-state selection following a stellar season in 2021-22.
JAXON HORNBY
Marshall junior cross country runner Jaxon Hornby ran at the WIAA Division 3 state finals at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29.
TAYLOR MICHALAK
Marshall senior Taylor Michalak was named the Eastern Suburban conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year as well as first team all-conference as a defensive lineman and second team all-conference as an offensive lineman.
ABBY WARD

Marshall senior guard Abby Ward was a second team all-conference selection in the 2021-22 season.
ZARA QUAM

Marshall junior Zara Quam was named 1st team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.
KIERSTIN HOEL

Marshall sophomore outside hitter Kierstin Hoel was a first team all-conference selection in the Capitol—South in 2022.
GRANT CHADWICK

Marshall’s Grant Chadwick was a state participant in the 2021-22 wrestling season.

