Marshall junior running back Matthew Motl goes in for a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the season opener at Johnson Creek on Thursday. Motl rushed 21 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals in a 42-20 victory.
Football season is back, and Marshall junior running back Matthew Motl has already made his return known across the state of Wisconsin. The bruiser proved to be a problem for Johnson Creek in a road game on Thursday, Aug. 18. Motl carried 21 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns. His yardage output was fifth-most in the state in week one and his touchdown tally was tied for best.
On top of his efforts on the ground, Motl also returned a kickoff 86 yards to the endzone near the end of the first quarter. In total, Motl accounted for 381 yards and five touchdowns
Johnson Creek just couldn't keep up. While the Bluejays kept things interesting in the first half, Motl and his Cardinals rolled to a 42-20 victory to start the season 1-0.
The Cardinals did not complete a pass in this game as senior quarterback Collin Petersen went 0-3 with an interception. That wasn't necessary, however, as Marshall was so dominant on the ground.
Motl kickstarted the scoring about 10 minutes into the first quarter, punctuating the Cardinals' second possession of the game with an eight yard touchdown run. Senior kicker McKynzee Schepp knocked down the extra point, which she made a habit of all evening. She went a perfect seven-for-seven on extra points in the game.
Johnson Creek had an answer with a 21 yard touchdown pass minutes later, but a failed extra point attempt kept Marshall's lead at 7-6. Motl wouldn't let it stay that close for long. On the ensuing kickoff, he slipped a few tacklers and motored 86 yards to the house, bumping Marshall's lead back to 14-6.
Again, the Bluejays wouldn't stay away. A rushing touchdown and successful two-point conversion knotted the game at 14 points each. This time, it was Petersen that would come to the rescue. He finished off a long possession with a two yard run up the gut, his first touchdown of the year, handing a 21-14 lead back to Marshall.
You guessed it, Johnson Creek again had an answer. The Bluejays executed a two-minute drill, punching the ball into the endzone on a quarterback run from four yards out with just 10 seconds on the clock. But, Marshall blocked the extra point, which kept it at a slim 21-20 lead for the Cardinals heading into halftime. Johnson Creek would not score again.
The Marshall coaching staff made the necessary adjustments at halftime and shut Johnson Creek out in the second half. The Bluejays got into Marshall territory three times in the second half, and the Cardinals forced a turnover on down all three times. The defensive production allowed Motl to return to work on offense.
Motl punched in a four yard score midway through the third quarter, a 29 yard touchdown to kick off the fourth quarter, and a 59 yard score with time winding down as Marshall romped to a 42-20 lead. The Bluejays had battled valiantly, but they just couldn't keep up with Marshall's rushing game.
On top of Motl's production in the run game, Petersen rushed six times for 39 yards and a score and senior Ramon Campos carried nine times for 64 yards.
Motl was also a menace on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in total tackles with seven, one of which was for a loss. Campos and senior linebacker Erik Ayala both contributed five tackles, both with one for a loss. Petersen made up for throwing an interception by picking a pass off from his safety position.
The win sets up a two-game home stand for Marshall, now. First, the Cardinals will host Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) on Friday, Aug. 18. Regarded as one of Division 7's best teams, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) is already 1-0 after thumping North Fond du Lac 54-6 in week one.
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) marks the end of non-conference play for Marshall. The following week, the Cardinals welcome in the Eastern Suburban Conference's newest team, Horicon/Hustisford, on Thursday, Sept. 1.