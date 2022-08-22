Football season is back, and Marshall junior running back Matthew Motl has already made his return known across the state of Wisconsin. The bruiser proved to be a problem for Johnson Creek in a road game on Thursday, Aug. 18. Motl carried 21 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns. His yardage output was fifth-most in the state in week one and his touchdown tally was tied for best.

On top of his efforts on the ground, Motl also returned a kickoff 86 yards to the endzone near the end of the first quarter. In total, Motl accounted for 381 yards and five touchdowns

MATTHEW MOTL
Buy Now

Marshall junior running back Matthew Motl goes in for a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the season opener at Johnson Creek on Thursday. Motl rushed 21 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals in a 42-20 victory.
MCKYNZEE SCHEPP
Buy Now

Marshall senior kicker McKynzee Schepp was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points for the Cardinals in a 42-20 win at Johnson Creek on Thursday.