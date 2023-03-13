Entering the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it looked like a rebuilding season for the Marshall Cardinals. They were replacing essentially the entire varsity roster as a 10-man senior class had graduated, which included the Capitol - South Player of the Year Craig Ward as well as two more all-conference selections. 

Instead of crumbling due to inexperience, Marshall held its own. The Cardinals finished in the middle of the Capitol - South standings with a 6-4 record and caught fire in the postseason. A pair of overtime nail-biters later, Marshall had repeated as regional champions before bowing out in the sectional round of the 2023 WIAA state tournament.

KENYON MIGGINS
Buy Now

Marshall sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins was a first team all-conference selection by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.
PEYTON KLEINHEINZ
Buy Now

Marshall senior Peyton Kleinheinz was a second team all-conference selection by the Capitol - South following the 2022-23 season.

Tags